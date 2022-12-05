UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County

Ed. Note: Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials originally misreported how many times the victim was shot. They said Monday that they have determined the victim was shot five times. This story has been updated to reflect that new information.

Update as of 2:21 p.m.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home on Adam Spears Lane north of Blountstown.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said it was an isolated attack and domestic-related.

“We have a motive and there is a person of interest that we’re looking at involving this incident, we’re unable to share too much information about that at this time, but we are working toward hopefully an end to this situation,” Kimbrel said. “Hopefully at some point in time, sooner than later, maybe making a charge and holding someone responsible for doing this.”

Kimbrel said the boy was shot five times.

The 12-year-old was life-flighted to an area hospital in stable condition.

Despite the severity of the situation, the victim’s mother confirmed to News 13 that the boy was already walking around his hospital room.

Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

