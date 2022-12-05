ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, FL

UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County

By Emma Riley, Jake Holter
 4 days ago

Ed. Note: Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials originally misreported how many times the victim was shot. They said Monday that they have determined the victim was shot five times. This story has been updated to reflect that new information.

Update as of 2:21 p.m.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home on Adam Spears Lane north of Blountstown.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said it was an isolated attack and domestic-related.

“We have a motive and there is a person of interest that we’re looking at involving this incident, we’re unable to share too much information about that at this time, but we are working toward hopefully an end to this situation,” Kimbrel said. “Hopefully at some point in time, sooner than later, maybe making a charge and holding someone responsible for doing this.”

Kimbrel said the boy was shot five times.

The 12-year-old was life-flighted to an area hospital in stable condition.

Despite the severity of the situation, the victim’s mother confirmed to News 13 that the boy was already walking around his hospital room.

Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Below is an earlier version of the story.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times late Friday night in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said the shooting occurred at a residence on Adam Spears Lane, north of Blountstown near Blountstown High School.

The sheriff said when deputies were helping remove the victim from the house for medical treatment, they discovered that it appears the shots came through a window of the residence.

The boy was life-flighted to an area hospital and is in stable condition. Kimbrel said doctors expect a full recovery.

Police have identified a person of interest in the shooting, who was interviewed that night but has not been charged.

Kimbrel said it’s early in the investigation, but the shooting is currently believed to be domestic-related.

He said there is no threat to the community as the shooting is believed to be a targeted incident.

News 13 will be following this story and will share more details as they become available.

