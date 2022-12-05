Read full article on original website
THEATER REVIEW: “The Land Of Oz” @ Dobama by Roy Berko
Since 1959, Dobama Theatre has been dedicated to premiering important new plays by established and emerging playwrights in professional productions of the highest quality. The Land of Oz is a good selection for them to undertake. Dobama’s multi-talented artistic director Nathan Motta has incorporated his training as a music composer...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 8-11)
'Hamilton' returns to Playhouse Square and indie rockers Foals come to the Agora
coolcleveland.com
Gordon Square Will Be Bustling on Snow Day
Sat 12/10 @ 2-6PM This Saturday is going to be a HUGE day in the Gordon Square Arts District, a day to stir up some holiday spirit. Not only are there big handmade artisan markets going on at both the LGBT Community Center (almost 40 vendors both Saturday and Sunday) and at 78th Street Studios, where the Cleveland Bazaar will be hosing more than 100 both days, but it’s also Snow Day in Gordon Square.
couponingwithrachel.com
GIVEAWAY: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Coming to Cleveland December 30th for TWO SHOWS
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. Hey Cleveland, the holiday season will rock when Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 30th for two amazing shows – 3pm and 7:30pm!. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!. I’ve attended many concerts over the years but Trans-Siberian...
coolcleveland.com
Illuminate
Wow, those LED lights are dazzling. Just about 20 years ago, we had the somewhat bright idea to throw the spotlight exclusively on our regional arts & culture, our local entrepreneurs, and our brilliant neighborhoods. We never for a minute thought there would still be the need for that focus two decades later. With the only comprehensive guide to locally owned boutiques, museums, markets, shops, restaurants, after-hours joints and hip hangouts in NEO, the CoolCleveland site is a shining star in a galaxy of its own.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Vegan Club
Located next t o the co-owned Cleveland Breakfast Club in the Shaker Square space formerly occupied by Yours Truly, Cleveland Vegan Club offers a hefty menu filled with all-vegan treats: salads, appetizers, soups, sandwiches, entrees, sides, desserts. Try some fried oyster (mushroom) wings, okra fries, a vegan chicken sandwich, fettuccine Alfredo made with a cashew-based sauce, chickpea and artichoke pie, or a vegan cheesecake. All food is available for dinner in or carry out.
Glenville celebrates victory with visit to FOX 8
The Glenville High School football team made history over the weekend, becoming the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District to win a state championship.
Cleveland Jewish News
Emma Claire Ginsberg
Emma Claire Ginsberg will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Dec. 10, at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation. Emma is the daughter of Meredith and Jeremy Ginsberg of Beachwood and the sister of Simon. She is the granddaughter of Diane and Melvin Ginsberg. Emma attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys rocket building, ice skating and tennis. For her mitzvah project, Emma is collecting donations and assembling baskets for comfort items for patients at Seidman Cancer Center.
cleveland.com
Ohio City dwelling housed a tinsmith’s shop, art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits: Houses with History
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Over the last 165 years, a home owned by Tim Del Papa near the heart of Ohio City has served as a residence, a business, an art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits. The building on West 26th Street not far from the West...
Mistake on the Lake?
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Breakfast Club
Located next to the co-owned Cleveland Vegan Club in the former Yours Truly space on Shaker Boulevard, Cleveland Breakfast Club offers a long list of brunch specials, scrambles, egg dishes, sandwiches and wraps, salads, pancakes, waffles, French toast and sides, from which to assemble your own favorite breakfast (or lunch).
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
coolcleveland.com
PHOTOSTREAM: Holiday Markets by Anastasia Pantsios
Starting in mid-November, weekends are packed with holiday markets, offering things made by local artists, crafters, artisans, bakers and more. It’s a chance to get unique gifts you know won’t be duplicated and support the local economy at the same time! This past weekend, we checked out the Christkindl Market at Mulberry Creek Herb Farm in Huron; Cleveland Bazaar’s holiday market at the Lake Affect Studios (a warm-up for its huge December 10-11 market at 78th Street Studios); and Artists at the Twist, the new version of the old Artcraft Artists Sale, taking place in a former industrial building where many of the Artcraft artists have moved since that building was sold.
WKYC
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon celebrates Glenville High School football championship
Get pumped, Cleveland! Here's how Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon helped celebrate the Glenville High School football tea's championship win.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
‘Never ceases to amaze me’: Tracy McCool shares update on husband’s cancer journey
FOX 8 Anchor Tracy McCool shared an update on her husband John's journey with cancer Thursday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Planned Shaker Heights home expansion review continues Dec. 6
Plans to replace a Shelburne Road residence with a 10-bedroom home with a simcha hall, mikvah hot tub and one set of gender-specific bathrooms will undergo review before the Shaker Heights Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission Dec. 6. More than 100 people attended the first public hearing on...
