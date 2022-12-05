ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews battle blaze in Huntington Township

By Nico Rossi
 4 days ago

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to an overwhelming house fire Monday morning in near Shickshinny.

Officials say the fire was called in around 10:00 a.m., on Monday, at 70 Cann Road, the same location where Ilonka Cann went missing in 1970.

The Huntington Valley Fire Chief says Huntington Valley Fire-Rescue, Macanaqua, and Berwick Fire Departments arrived on the scene to battle the blaze, and the home was completely engulfed.

According to the fire chief, only one person lives on the property and they were not home at the time of the fire.

An excavator was brought in to dig out the basement to take care of the heat beneath the house.

The fire marshall was not on the scene, however, officials say nothing seems suspicious, although the cause is unknown.

