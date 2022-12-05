Read full article on original website
Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to ‘Ugly' Comments About Her Appearance
Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she looks and encouraging others to be the same. "I just saw a few comments of...
'One Tree Hill' actress opens up 5 months after husband killed by lightning strike
The actress remembers the memories she shared with her husband, William Friend.
‘Oprah' Inspired This Pastry Chef to Start a Cupcake Shop at Age 31—Now Oprah Winfrey Herself Is a Fan
If you get laid off, sulking on the couch and watching TV might not be as detrimental as you'd think. That's according to Sprinkles co-founder Candace Nelson, whose leap from investment banking to pastry making helped drive the early 2000s cupcake boom — all thanks to an unconventional source of inspiration from Oprah Winfrey and Martha Stewart.
Elton John quits Twitter
Dec 9 (Reuters) - British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.
Taylor Swift Signs on to Direct a Movie for Disney as She Campaigns for Short Film Oscar
Taylor Swift has struck a deal with Disney to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter has written an original script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. The news comes on the heels of Swift's VMA's win for best direction and Ticketmaster's pre-sales snafu for her upcoming Eras tour.
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
Oscar frontrunners dominate AFI Top 10 list of the best American-made movies
The AFI announced its annual list of the Top 10 American-made movies of the year on Wednesday and eight of its choices — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking” —- number among our 10 frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars. One of our leading Academy Awards contender — “The Banshees of Inisherin” — was ineligible because the American Film Institute only considers homegrown films. However, it is to be feted with a special award at the ceremony. The AFI list is rounded out by...
Christina Applegate Gets Candid About Learning of MS Diagnosis While Filming ‘Dead to Me'
"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate shared her candid experience struggling with multiple sclerosis while filming the final season of her hit Netflix show. During an appearance on on NBC's "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Applegate said that shooting the third season of "Dead to Me" was the hardest thing she had ever done because she was experiencing symptoms on set before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which she found out she had during shooting.
