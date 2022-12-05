ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Pregnant Keke Palmer Responds to ‘Ugly' Comments About Her Appearance

Keke Palmer knows her worth. After the Nope star was criticized for a recent no-makeup look, she took to Twitter to address the online trolls, letting them know that she is secure with how she looks and encouraging others to be the same. "I just saw a few comments of...
Reuters

Elton John quits Twitter

Dec 9 (Reuters) - British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.
NBC San Diego

Taylor Swift Signs on to Direct a Movie for Disney as She Campaigns for Short Film Oscar

Taylor Swift has struck a deal with Disney to make her feature directorial debut. The singer-songwriter has written an original script that will be produced by Searchlight Pictures. The news comes on the heels of Swift's VMA's win for best direction and Ticketmaster's pre-sales snafu for her upcoming Eras tour.
GoldDerby

Oscar frontrunners dominate AFI Top 10 list of the best American-made movies

The AFI announced its annual list of the Top 10 American-made movies of the year on Wednesday and eight of its choices — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking” —- number among our 10 frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars. One of our leading Academy Awards contender — “The Banshees of Inisherin” — was ineligible because the American Film Institute only considers homegrown films. However, it is to be feted with a special award at the ceremony. The AFI list is rounded out by...
NBC San Diego

Christina Applegate Gets Candid About Learning of MS Diagnosis While Filming ‘Dead to Me'

"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate shared her candid experience struggling with multiple sclerosis while filming the final season of her hit Netflix show. During an appearance on on NBC's "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Applegate said that shooting the third season of "Dead to Me" was the hardest thing she had ever done because she was experiencing symptoms on set before she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which she found out she had during shooting.

