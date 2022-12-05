ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Nike Fully Cuts Ties With Kyrie Irving

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVEQy_0jY52LcC00

Nike has officially cut ties with Kyrie Irving one month after suspending its relationship with the NBA star, The Athletic reports. It comes in the wake of him promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on Twitter, which Rolling Stone first reported .

A Nike spokesperson reportedly confirmed the end of the partnership, though no additional comment or details were given. In a statement, Nike said only, “Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete.”

A rep for Irving did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comment, though the player appeared to respond to the news himself on Twitter. In response to the tweet from NBA reporter Shams Charania breaking the news, Irving posted a reaction GIF with the caption, “Let the party begin.” He also shared another GIF with the caption, “There’s nothing more priceless than being free.”

Irving had one of the most popular shoe lines with Nike, and the eighth iteration of his signature shoe was slated to launch Nov. 8. But those plans were scuttled amid the uproar over the controversial film Irving tweeted.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism. To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8,” Nike said at the time. “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Along with the dissolution of his partnership with Nike, Irving was suspended without pay from the Brooklyn Nets after he initially refused to apologize and disavow the controversial film. Irving did eventually apologize during an interview with SNY , saying, “I just want to apologize deeply for all my actions throughout the time that it’s been since the post was first put up. I’ve had a lot of time to think. But my focus, initially, if I could do it over, would be to heal and repair a lot of my close relationships with my Jewish relatives, brothers and sisters.”

This story was updated 12/5/22 at 3:15 p.m. ET with a statement from Nike.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Classified Docs Found at Trump Storage Unit With ‘Swords and Wrestling Belts’

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers identified additional documents with classification markings in a search that spanned three Trump properties, including the Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey and Trump Tower in New York, according to a report from The Washington Post.  The lawyers, who hired an external team to conduct a search of Trump’s properties following the August raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate, found at least two documents with classification markings in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida. The documents allegedly made their way into the storage unit as part of a 3,000-pound transport of miscellaneous items shipped...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Rolling Stone

How Kirstie Alley Lost Herself in Scientology

In 2018, Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress Kirstie Alley showed up in a Church of Scientology publication called Freewinds. The magazine is named after Scientology’s private cruise ship, which sails the Caribbean and caters to wealthy church members who know it’s the only place where they can receive the highest level of “auditing” that Scientology offers: OT VIII. Short for “Operating Thetan Level Eight,” OT VIII is the pinnacle of achievement for any Scientologist, and reaching it requires advanced courses, interrogations, counseling sessions, going “Clear” (or conquering the “reactive mind”), and other steps that can add up to $1 million or...
FLORIDA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
CNN

See Brittney Griner on flight back to US

WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Kylie Atwood reports on video of her flight returning to the US.
Sourcing Journal

Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash

Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”

In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” is almost here. One of the more overlooked Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 2. This is a shoe that came out immediately after one of the most iconic shoes ever, the Air Jordan 1. Given this information, it is easy to see how some might completely forget about this shoe’s existence.
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

96K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy