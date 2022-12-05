Read full article on original website
Related
'One Tree Hill' actress opens up 5 months after husband killed by lightning strike
The actress remembers the memories she shared with her husband, William Friend.
Elton John quits Twitter
Dec 9 (Reuters) - British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.
NBC Philadelphia
Kenan Thompson Reveals the Secret Behind Pete Davidson's Dating Life
Pete Davidson has quickly become the boyfriend of Hollywood. The "Saturday Night Live" alum has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, from recent ex Kim Kardashian to former fiancée Ariana Grande to new rumored girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski and more. As for the secret to his dating life success? Besides his much-discussed BDE, SNL's Kenan Thompson said his charm is simply who he is as a person.
Directors of ‘Woman King,‘ ‘She Said’ and More Detail How Gender, Personal Experiences Impacted Storytelling
Setting out with an assignment to interview five women directors who are also awards season contenders meant beginning with emails to everyone’s publicists. The very first response came with a bite: “Why just ‘female’ directors? She’s just a filmmaker.” And then there were four. Indeed, why aren’t they filmmakers first and foremost? It was a question to ponder throughout screenings and interview prep. In the same vein as the colorblind teachings of the ’80s and ’90s, which are now widely criticized for not taking a full-person experience into account, it seems that stripping the gender from these filmmakers also detracts from their...
Oscar frontrunners dominate AFI Top 10 list of the best American-made movies
The AFI announced its annual list of the Top 10 American-made movies of the year on Wednesday and eight of its choices — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking” —- number among our 10 frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars. One of our leading Academy Awards contender — “The Banshees of Inisherin” — was ineligible because the American Film Institute only considers homegrown films. However, it is to be feted with a special award at the ceremony. The AFI list is rounded out by...
Zoey Deutch Revealed That Reese Witherspoon's Love For "Set It Up" Inspired Their New Movie, "Something From Tiffany's"
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
NBC Philadelphia
Christina Applegate Reveals Her Struggles With MS on Set
"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate shared her candid experience struggling with multiple sclerosis while filming the final season of her hit Netflix show on NBC's "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Applegate said that shooting the third season of "Dead to Me" was the hardest thing she had ever done because...
NBC Philadelphia
Brad Pitt Sells 60% of His Plan B Production Company to French Media Conglomerate Mediawan, Sources Say
Brad Pitt has sold a 60% stake in his production company, Plan B, to French company Mediawan. Pitt became the sole owner of Plan B, which helped make "The Departed," after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston. The deal values Plan B in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Brad Pitt...
Comments / 0