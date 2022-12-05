ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Elton John quits Twitter

Dec 9 (Reuters) - British musician Elton John quit Twitter on Friday, the latest high-profile celebrity to leave the social media platform following its acquisition by billionaire Elon Musk.
NBC Philadelphia

Kenan Thompson Reveals the Secret Behind Pete Davidson's Dating Life

Pete Davidson has quickly become the boyfriend of Hollywood. The "Saturday Night Live" alum has had his fair share of high-profile relationships over the years, from recent ex Kim Kardashian to former fiancée Ariana Grande to new rumored girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski and more. As for the secret to his dating life success? Besides his much-discussed BDE, SNL's Kenan Thompson said his charm is simply who he is as a person.
Variety

Directors of ‘Woman King,‘ ‘She Said’ and More Detail How Gender, Personal Experiences Impacted Storytelling

Setting out with an assignment to interview five women directors who are also awards season contenders meant beginning with emails to everyone’s publicists. The very first response came with a bite: “Why just ‘female’ directors? She’s just a filmmaker.” And then there were four. Indeed, why aren’t they filmmakers first and foremost? It was a question to ponder throughout screenings and interview prep. In the same vein as the colorblind teachings of the ’80s and ’90s, which are now widely criticized for not taking a full-person experience into account, it seems that stripping the gender from these filmmakers also detracts from their...
GoldDerby

Oscar frontrunners dominate AFI Top 10 list of the best American-made movies

The AFI announced its annual list of the Top 10 American-made movies of the year on Wednesday and eight of its choices — “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” The Fabelmans,” “TAR,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking” —- number among our 10 frontrunners for Best Picture at the Oscars. One of our leading Academy Awards contender — “The Banshees of Inisherin” — was ineligible because the American Film Institute only considers homegrown films. However, it is to be feted with a special award at the ceremony. The AFI list is rounded out by...
NBC Philadelphia

Christina Applegate Reveals Her Struggles With MS on Set

"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate shared her candid experience struggling with multiple sclerosis while filming the final season of her hit Netflix show on NBC's "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Applegate said that shooting the third season of "Dead to Me" was the hardest thing she had ever done because...

