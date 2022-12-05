ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
CNET

Leaving Those Christmas Lights on May Be Costing You Big Bucks

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Utility bills usually rise this time of year. Yes, because it's the heating season, but also because it's the holiday season and that means Christmas lights are on most of the day. This combines to equal rising costs, especially this year.

