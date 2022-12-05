Read full article on original website
CNET
Slash Your Electric, Gas and Water Bills This Winter With These Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Winter is coming fast, and as the temperatures continue to drop, the price of electricity, natural gas and oil are set to rise, experts say. Heating costs alone are expected to jump more than 17% across the US compared to last winter, outpacing inflation and hitting the highest prices in more than 10 years, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association (PDF).
AOL Corp
Are real or artificial Christmas trees better for the planet? It’s complicated.
In Unearthed, Yahoo Life discusses some of the most pressing issues facing our planet — and reveals what you can do to help make a real difference. O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how sustainable are your branches?. Actually, when it comes to parsing out which type of tree...
CNET
Leaving Those Christmas Lights on May Be Costing You Big Bucks
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Utility bills usually rise this time of year. Yes, because it's the heating season, but also because it's the holiday season and that means Christmas lights are on most of the day. This combines to equal rising costs, especially this year.
Keep your thermostat at this temperature to save on heating costs this winter
Saving on energy bills this winter season has become a big priority for many. The US Department of Energy suggests setting your thermostat at 68 F in the winter to do so.
How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?
Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...
What kind of car takes unleaded 87 or 88 gas?
So you have probably been like me, pulled up to the gas station and saw 87 or 88 octane gas and said to yourself can I put this in my car? But not knowing I paid for the more expensive gas and went about my business. But when I started seeing in the news that […]
