Joe’s 2024 primary plan, why Herschel Walker really lost and other commentary
Centrist: Behind Joe’s Primary Plan “If President Biden runs for re-election — and his move to change the primary calendar sends a clear signal that he is running — he doesn’t want any surprises,” explains Bill Schneider at The Hill. Iowa and New Hampshire “have gotten to go first” because they’re small — “lesser-known contenders” can run there “without having to raise huge amounts of money. Retail campaigning can produce surprises like Jimmy Carter in 1976 or Pete Buttigieg in 2020. The press thrives on surprises — twists and turns and unexpected developments. Everything President Biden is trying to avoid. He...
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators took to streets around Peru for another day Sunday to demand new President Dina Boluarte resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress, and at least two deaths were reported amid the protests. Many of those demonstrating in the ongoing political crisis are demanding the release from custody of Pedro Castillo, the center-left president ousted Wednesday by lawmakers after he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote. Hundreds of people also protested in Lima, the capital, where riot police used tear gas to push protesters back. The protests rocking Peru heated up particularly in rural areas, strongholds for Castillo, a former schoolteacher and political newcomer from a poor Andean mountain district. Protesters set fire to a police station, vandalized a small airport used by the armed forces, and marched in the streets.
