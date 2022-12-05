Americans feeling the pinch of high inflation are raiding their retirement savings, an ominous sign for a country that already struggles to save for old age. The share of workers taking cash from their employer retirement plans as new loans, non-hardship withdrawals, and hardship withdrawals has all been on the rise this year, but the “most concerning is the rise in hardship withdrawals,” according to Vanguard Group, which tracks five million savers.

2 DAYS AGO