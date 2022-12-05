Read full article on original website
Carvana could run out of cash within months: analyst
The only thing Carvana may be delivering in the months ahead is more pain to investors. The online used car seller — a former pandemic darling that has now become one of the most hated stocks on Wall Street as it fights for its survival — is on the cusp of running out of cash, Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni warned in a note.
With recession looming, more Americans tap retirement funds for cash. But is it a good idea?
Americans feeling the pinch of high inflation are raiding their retirement savings, an ominous sign for a country that already struggles to save for old age. The share of workers taking cash from their employer retirement plans as new loans, non-hardship withdrawals, and hardship withdrawals has all been on the rise this year, but the “most concerning is the rise in hardship withdrawals,” according to Vanguard Group, which tracks five million savers.
NYC rent prices rose 16% over last year in November, even as national prices cool
New York City apartment rents remained stubbornly high in November, even as the national rental market shows signs of cooling. The median rent on new leases last month stood at $3,343 last month, up 16% from a year earlier, and just $5 less than October’s peak prices, according to data from StreetEasy provided to Yahoo Finance.
