Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Women's Hoops Set For Sunday Showdown With Robert Morris
NORMAN – No. 23 Oklahoma (7-1) will put its four-game winning streak on the line at 12 p.m. Sunday when it hosts Robert Morris (6-3) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The game will be available via stream on ESPN+ with Chad McKee and Pooh Williamson on the call. Brian Brinkley will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network live on 1520 KOKC in Oklahoma City.
Defending NCAA Champions Oklahoma Tabbed No. 1 in Preseason Poll
NORMAN – The defending national champions Oklahoma women's gymnastics team was tabbed as the No. 1 team in the preseason poll, the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced Friday. The Sooners received 22 first place votes for 1,727 points, while Florida came in second with 1,724 points and 21...
OU Head Volleyball Coach Gray-Walton Resigns
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione announced Thursday that head volleyball coach Lindsey Gray-Walton has resigned. Gray-Walton coached the Sooners to a 65-64 record over the last five seasons and led them to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, the program's first such appearance since 2014.
Men's Gymnastics Set for Intrasquad Saturday
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma men's gymnastics team will host its annual red-white intrasquad scrimmage at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Sam Viersen Gymnastics Center. Free admission is available to the public and fans can stay tuned via the Oklahoma Men's Gymnastics scoial media platforms. Members...
Football World Reacts To The Surprising Oklahoma Transfer
Last year tight end Austin Stogner was one of several Oklahoma offensive players who went into the transfer portal for the 2022 season. But after a year at South Carolina, Stogner has made a surprise decision. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Stogner announced that he is returning to Oklahoma for...
T&F Travels to Manhattan for Season Opener
NORMAN – The Oklahoma track and field team opens their 2022-23 indoor season slate on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Kansas State Winter Invitational in Manhattan, Kan. The meet is scheduled to begin with field events at 9:30 a.m. CT followed by track events at 12 p.m. CT. A total of 38 Sooners are competing in the season opener.
Oklahoma Sooners Coach Brent Venables Elaborates on Sooners’ Big Recruiting Weekend
NORMAN — A 6-5 record heading into Saturday’s season finale at Texas Tech means Oklahoma has at least one eye on the future. The Sooners hosted a colossal recruiting weekend as they took down Oklahoma State in a memorable Bedlam game. There’s no official tally of high school and junior college prospects who attended, but it was easily around 40.
Commitment tracker for OU’s 2023 Recruiting Class
The 2023 class is about a month away from early signing day and less than three months away from national signing day. Since Brent Venables’ arrival in Norman, the Sooners have been one of the top recruiting schools in the country over the last two cycles. After finishing eighth in 247Sports team recruiting rankings for 2022, the Sooners sit at No. 7 and have a great chance to move into the top five by national signing day.
Roy Williams Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS — Former University of Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Bellagio Hotel. Williams was part of a class of 18 former players and three coaches inducted into the College Hall of Fame.
Ethan Downs Named a Finalist for Wooden Citizenship Cup
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs has been named a finalist for the 2023 Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup, it was announced today by Athletes for a Better World. Downs is one of 26 finalists for the award, which is open to college athletes of all sports...
Barry Mangold Leaving KWTV-DT: Where Is the Oklahoma Reporter Going?
Barry Mangold has been the go-to source for all types of news stories for the people of Oklahoma. However, the reporter has announced his departure from News 9. Barry Mangold is leaving KWTV-DT in December 2022 and moving to the next step of his career. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. They especially want to know if he will be staying in Oklahoma. Here’s what Barry Mangold said about his departure from KWTV-DT.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
This Oklahoma Restaurant Has the Largest Projected Christmas Display in the State
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit this should do the trick. This Oklahoma restaurant has one of the largest projected Christmas displays in the Sooner State. It takes up the entire side of the building!. Throughout the holiday season The Jones Assembly in Oklahoma City, OK. will...
Salad and Go Announces Two Openings in Oklahoma
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service restaurant industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today two new store openings in Del City and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as the brand continues expanding across the state. Beginning on Dec. 13, Del City locals can experience all that Salad and Go has...
A good soaking rain on the way for a large portion of Oklahoma!
Good Wednesday Morning! A good soaking rain on the way for portions of Oklahoma. Here’s the very latest rainfall forecast totals across the state of Oklahoma. The timing for OKC is starting today after lunchtime and ending from west to east Thursday AM. We need the rain!
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority puts ACCESS on pause after lawsuit loss
Earlier this month, a district court ruled the OTA had violated the state’s Open Meeting Act because it used vague wording in agendas for meetings that authorized the ACCESS project. But the OTA argued to the state Supreme Court that it, rather than the district court, should make that...
Clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will hold a clemency hearing for a death row inmate Wednesday morning. Scott Eizember, 61, was convicted of killing an elderly couple, in Depew, in 2003. He also attacked two others and assaulted a young woman. The Oklahoma Coalition to...
