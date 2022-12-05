ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them

By Andy Golder
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJaKn_0jY4yEyf00

1. Whoever's working at this Popeyes has HAD IT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKfgm_0jY4yEyf00
u/LuckySniper0629 / Via reddit.com

2. You can just see the scenes from previous years playing out at this bar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LaxlU_0jY4yEyf00
u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com

3. All I'm gonna say here is "same."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqCh7_0jY4yEyf00
u/HappyJacket3113 / Via reddit.com

4. Uh oh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTy46_0jY4yEyf00
u/HappyJacket3113 / Via reddit.com

5. How about for 30 seconds?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGzoQ_0jY4yEyf00
u/ohbuddywhy / Via reddit.com

6. This is even sadder than that Hemingway baby shoes thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9pKx_0jY4yEyf00
u/abaganoush / Via reddit.com

7. Zeb looks a little too proud of himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094Jdx_0jY4yEyf00
u/R3tronic / Via reddit.com

8. Stay strong, Abby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Ybxl_0jY4yEyf00
u/Alphalarge / Via reddit.com

9. I don't know how many lunches Keith had to lose before this sign went up, but it was too many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTd9J_0jY4yEyf00
u/Desperate_Ambrose / Via reddit.com

10. *Evil laugh*.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31y9fZ_0jY4yEyf00
u/tobyonekanobe58 / Via reddit.com

11. "I don't know why everyone keeps asking. It says right there on the sign!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zYwAP_0jY4yEyf00
u/TheGuvnor247 / Via reddit.com

12. What I wouldn't give to have been in Room 2037 during the conversation that caused this sign to go up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dBOqV_0jY4yEyf00
u/Vantablack_Lotus / Via reddit.com

13. The story behind this sign could go a few ways, and I don't like any of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AM6ky_0jY4yEyf00
u/Wrong_Influence / Via reddit.com

14. PLEASE ALWAYS CHECK.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PO06I_0jY4yEyf00
u/bunnycandyO / Via reddit.com

15. The incident that led to this sign must have been a sticky one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukTsk_0jY4yEyf00
u/rjray / Via reddit.com

16. Somehow I feel like the cameras won't be much of a deterrent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETTzZ_0jY4yEyf00
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

17. ..........Why?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTERh_0jY4yEyf00
u/BlackJesus36 / Via reddit.com

18. There are thieves among us.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34To7G_0jY4yEyf00
u/lyjdgy / Via reddit.com

19. Hotel workers deserve raises. And hugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4Q8q_0jY4yEyf00
u/Straigear9681 / Via reddit.com

20. Yeah, honestly this one is not surprising to me at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hT2f6_0jY4yEyf00
u/huseddit / Via reddit.com

21. And finally... I hope this one is more metaphorical and not an actual representation of things people have thrown in the toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0ZT0_0jY4yEyf00
u/lcbaron1985 / Via reddit.com

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE
Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy