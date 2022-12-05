ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

People Think The Try Guys Editors Deserve A Raise After Expertly Removing Ned Fulmer From Their Pre-Recorded Videos

By Alexa Lisitza
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ja9JN_0jY4yARl00

In September, YouTube personality Ned Fulmer was removed from the Try Guys and 2nd Try, an independent media company founded by the original four members, including Keith Habersberger, Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Fulmer.

The 35-year-old's removal from the group came after he admitted to having a "consensual workplace relationship" with an employee after alleged photos of the two kissing went viral and fueled cheating rumors , as both Fulmer and the employee were in long-term relationships.

Instagram: @nedfulmer / Via Instagram: @nedfulmer

Soon after news of this broke, the remaining Try Guys released a video titled "What happened," in which they explained that Fulmer would be not be featured in videos or on merchandise in the future. "There's several videos that we've deemed as fully unreleasable — you'll never see them, and that's due to his involvement," Zach explained in the clip.

"There are videos that were shot ahead of all this, but we're going to be editing Ned out...and we're working with our editors and finding creative solutions [for] the footage," Keith continued. "We also have some branded videos that we've already committed to. So, when you see a video that's sponsored in a few weeks and you're like, 'Well, that's kind of weird,' yeah. It is kind of weird. It's just how things are, and that's why."

Instagram: @ryguys / Via Instagram: @tryguys

Well, those videos have officially rolled out. The Try Guys released their newest season of Without a Recipe, a cooking show where they each bake a randomly selected food item without having ever seen a recipe for it, and then present their goods to the judges.

Usually, the four guys are separated into two groups of two, and the cameras follow each of their cooking processes. However, viewers were immediately alerted to the fact that this episode would be a little different when their typical title card featured new text reading: "Everything is fine: A totally normal season."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c00Fn_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

The most obvious editing is the tongue-in-cheek way the guys addressed the elephant in the room. And that was by digitally editing Fulmer out of the video and replacing him with an animated elephant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GhySa_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

This continued throughout the entire first episode of the season, all the way through judging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2xsj_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

The editing team was incredibly thorough. They didn't even show viewers Fulmer's finished product, and instead, Photoshopped in a bag of peanuts over his baked good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rxdpt_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

This trend continued through Episode 2 where Fulmer was replaced by a monkey...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iS5LK_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

...and Episode 3, where he was a turkey for Thanksgiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6SE9_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

Notably, when the Guys needed shots where they were simply unable to edit Fulmer's full body out, they used a strong vignette around the perimeter of the screen. This way, only the previously-fourth-Guy's arms and torso could be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kb4Op_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

And this is an aside, but one of these shots very pettily left a clear view of Fulmer's shirt in the frame, which ironically read "I love bad ideas."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PI93S_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

And finally, because they've been trying to keep their sense of humor throughout all of the drama, the Guys edited in a few last-minute bios that are honestly hilarious. Like Zach's "No longer the fourth best" card, which insinuates that Zach, who is notoriously the worst baker of the bunch and almost always gets last place, has now been bumped up with Fulmer's removal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWTdf_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

In the second episode, his card read "Has made multiple SNL appearances" in reference to Saturday Night Live 's reenactment skit of their "What happened" video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ch2U9_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

Eugene, the only gay member of the group, had a card celebrating their ratio going from 1/4 to 1/3 queer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDiBo_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

And Keith's card poked fun at the fact that he was the first to be paired with an animal in an episode, and luckily, he'd be paired with one of the remaining members in the others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QW27C_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

Fans can't help but be impressed by the editing team's work. "The editors do such a good job that if you didn't know about Ned, you wouldn't suspect anything," one person commented. "They so flawlessly [removed] him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rsH9C_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

They did so well that many believe Ned's paycheck should be split amongst the small team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H305k_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

And the extra time to fill without Fulmer's quips allowed for more features of the three remaining members, which fans loved. "Honestly, editing Ned out and having Eugene essentially have his own chaotic sideshow is all I've ever wanted," one person commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yTZuI_0jY4yARl00
Try Guys / Via youtube.com

What do y'all think of the edits? Let me know in the comments.

Comments / 0

Related
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Tyla

Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born

Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
New York Post

Little boy has ‘wrong’ answer when mom asks who made him ‘so cute’

When Jessica Kusske, who goes by @downiemomma on TikTok, was practicing speech skills with her four-year-old son Jax Theis, the Minnesota mom thought she had gotten him to say the cutest thing.  “Jax loves to watch videos of himself and repeat things,” Kusske told Fox News Digital. So all day long, Kusske asked him the question “Who made you so cute?”  “He said, ‘mom’ every single time,” Kusske said.  Until of course, Jax’s dad was coming home and it was time to take one last video. That’s when Jax decided to switch it up and answer, “daddy.” He took sympathy on his mom though, adding that she’s “so cute too.” “The shock you hear in my voice is genuine,” she said. “He [Jax] had never answered ‘daddy’ until that moment. Now he only answers, ‘daddy.'” Kusske said the reaction to her video, viewed 350,000 times on TikTok, has been overwhelmingly positive. She said she’s happy to share Jax’s videos with the world.  “He’s got quite a following,” Kusske added. Previous 1 of 2 Next
MINNESOTA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Where Does Janelle Brown Live Now that She's Left Kody?

The upheaval in the Sister Wives world continues. Earlier this month, we heard that Janelle Brown has left Kody. This wasn’t anonymous gossip, but came from the family itself. But where, exactly, is she living?. Is Janelle still in her fifth wheel trailer?. For a couple of reasons, Janelle...
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
The Independent

Tom Hanks’ son Chet reveals parents sent him to wilderness program amid addiction battle

Chet Hanks has revealed his parents, actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, sent him to a wilderness program for “troubled teens” amid his battle with substance abuse.The 32-year-old actor and musician detailed the harrowing experience during a recent episode of the Ivan Paychecks podcast. Hanks opened up about his early struggles with addiction, and how it put a strain on his relationship with his parents.In the episode, he recalled how he was dragged out of his bed in 2008 by two men. “My junior year of high school, when the fights and power struggle with my parents had reached...
UTAH STATE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy