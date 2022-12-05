Apple is launching a host of new privacy and security features aimed at protecting the data of people using its devices.It will now offer end-to-end encryption for almost all of the data that users store in iCloud, its online storage service. And it will add new ways of ensuring that people are really only speaking with who they intend to on iMessage.The new tools are intended to make it harder for hackers, spies and governments to be able to access people’s sensitive and private information.For years, Apple has focused on privacy and security. Much of that has been about the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO