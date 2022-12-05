ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

The rumored iPhone 15 Ultra might be the priciest phone Apple has ever sold

Like it or not, by this point most of us have gotten used to the fact that flagship phones come with crazy price tags that sometimes seem outlandish compared to what we had to pay just a few years ago. One of the companies that were first to start this trend is now rumored to do the same yet again in 2023.
Phone Arena

Is Android innovation getting slower? iOS catches up and Android 14 needs to show Google cares

For years, the Android platform was synonymous with customization. You want a phone that you could fully customize? An Android phone would be the better fit. First to support widgets, first with live wallpapers, first with lock screen customization, an always-on display option, the list went on and on. This combined with the open ecosystem won Android a reputation for being the more robust system to some people.
Phone Arena

The greatest Microsoft Surface Duo deal is back with a bang and better than ever

First showcased back in the fall of 2019 and commercially released a whole year later, the decidedly experimental and almost universally derided Surface Duo is no longer available from many major US retailers, carriers, or Microsoft itself. Owned by Amazon, Woot has basically become the go-to seller of the dual-screen...
Phone Arena

Vote now: Best smartphone series of 2022?

The year is slowly drawing to an end, and it's time to look back and reflect on everything that happened. Of course, most of us are familiar with the tick-tock cycle in the smartphone industry by now, and there are rarely big surprises. Furthermore, with all the leaks and rumors...
Phone Arena

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Phone Arena

Smartphone production was in decline in 3Q22, according to the latest report

For the first time in years, the iron law of steady growth in smartphone production in the third quarter of the year has been broken. The decline in smartphone production during this year's peak season was mostly due to smartphone makers prioritizing channel inventory usage and keeping a very conservative production plan for 3Q22, due to significant global economic headwinds.
Phone Arena

7 things the Galaxy S23 absolutely needs (to succeed)

We’re all fans of flagship phones, even if sometimes we don't admit it. Yes, getting a good deal on a midranger is great, but the excitement, buzz, and tingling inside your chest when you think about the latest and greatest technological achievements, the strange miracles of the modern cyber world—that's a feeling that can't be ignored.
Phone Arena

Disney Plus launches its ad-supported tier and increases its prices in the US

Well, another streaming service just launched its own ad-supported tier. As Disney Plus announced in a new blog post, it has made its "highly anticipated" ad-supported plan called Disney+ Basic available in the US. All key product features and content accessible to Disney+ Premium subscribers will also be available to...
Phone Arena

First look at Samsung's SmartThings wireless charging station

There have been numerous leaks and rumors over the past few months about a new accessory Samsung has been working on. The wireless charging station, dubbed SmartThings, appeared in several certification listings under the model number EP-P9500. Now, thanks to the FCC, we have the first live photo of the accessory.
Phone Arena

Apple confirms it will buy chips made in the U.S.A.

Confirming rumors that we first reported last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke this morning in Arizona and said that Apple will buy chips made in the U.S. by TSMC. The world's largest chip foundry will start producing chips at its U.S. fab in 2024 and Apple has been looking to reduce its reliance on chips produced at TSMC's Taiwan facilities.
ARIZONA STATE
Phone Arena

How the Galaxy S23 Ultra will break my vicious iPhone cycle (and why it's so difficult to stop using Apple's phones in favor of Android)

Who knew that I'd become an iPhone user? And not only that – but a long-term one too. I sure didn't. Five years ago I was happy with my big, midrange, and fairly basic Xiaomi Mi Max 2 smartphone, and Apple's iPhones seemed like overpriced, polished, yet fairly unimpressive options that people chose purely for the obligatory status symbol that they've become.
Phone Arena

Gimmicks: Samsung is not the only offender - Apple does it too

One of the most controversial terms in the tech community is the notion of “gimmicks”. The latter usually refers to purportedly new features that are not very likely to make a major difference in how users interact with a particular device. Nonetheless, they often end up being implemented and branded as “innovation”.

