pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Industry lobbies against biodiversity goals: research
Lobbyists for pesticide and fertiliser producers are pushing "behind the scenes" against stronger protection for species and ecosystems at the COP15 biodiversity conference, research showed Thursday. "We've tracked efforts from industry associations representing some of the world's biggest pesticide and fertiliser producers... strongly resisting global and EU targets for reducing the use of biodiversity-harming agrichemicals."
mrobusinesstoday.com
C&L Aviation Group acquires ACLAS Technics
This latest acquisition of ACLAS Technics made by C&L is a continuation of the company’s growth plans which includes expanding its product and service offerings globally. C&L Aviation Group has announced the purchase of ACLAS Technics, a UK-based company that offers structural component repair and overhaul for multiple aircraft types. This latest acquisition made by C&L is a continuation of the company’s growth plans which includes expanding its product and service offerings globally. ACLAS Technics offers services to a wide range of aircraft such as ATR 42, ATR 72, P-8 Poseidon, B737, B747, B757, B777, A320, A330, and more. C&L Aviation Group is an approved supplier and maintenance facility for aircraft customizations and conversions.
3DPrint.com
NextFlex Announces $8.45M in Funding for Semiconductors and Electronics 3D Printing
NextFlex, a Department of Defense (DoD) Manufacturing Innovation Institute (MII), announced that the organization will fund nine new projects related to flexible hybrid electronics (FHE). NextFlex is providing $4.2 million alongside $4.25 million contributed by participants, yielding a total of $8.45 million that will go towards additive manufacturing (AM) for electronics.
Control Engineering
Solve intelligent manufacturing challenges in three dimensions
Delta provides intelligent manufacturing, sustainability, with expansions, acquisitions, and integrated automation products. Enabling technologies include SCADA, motors, PLCs, machine vision, robotics. Insights on intelligent automation, manufacturing efficiency. Delta, an automation manufacturer, says Industrial automation upgrades help manufacturing efficiency, sustainability goals. Digitalization with automation saves time and resources. In recent years,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
satnews.com
Dawn Aerospace receives $20 million in company funding
Icehouse Ventures has made one of its largest-ever investments in a New Zealand company — the $20 million backing of space-transportation company, Dawn Aerospace, also attracted support from GD1 and Movac. Dawn is creating a sustainable, integrated, space-transportation network. Valued at NZ$170 million, the company provides in-space propulsion technology...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
FARO Press Release for SiteScape Acquisition
FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the acquisition of SiteScape, an innovator in LiDAR 3D scanning software solutions for the AEC and O&M markets. SiteScape enables LiDAR-equipped mobile devices to easily capture indoor spaces digitally, providing a readily available entry point to scanning physical spaces for a broad range of applications.
ADS-TEC Energy Announces Strategic Partnership with GP JOULE CONNECT for Immediate Expansion of Ultra-Fast EV Charging Infrastructure in Europe
NÜRTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ ADSE), a leading manufacturer of battery storage-based ultra-fast charging solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with sustainable mobility solutions company GP JOULE CONNECT, a leading systems provider for new mobility. As part of the collaboration, GP JOULE CONNECT will be deploying 30 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox systems in 2023. Both companies aim to actively drive the expansion of charging infrastructure as well as the transformation of energy systems and jointly plan to build numerous battery storage-based, ultra-fast charging stations in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005170/en/ ADS-TEC Energy, a leading manufacturer of battery storage-based ultra-fast charging solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with sustainable mobility solutions company GP JOULE CONNECT, a leading systems provider for new mobility. As part of the collaboration, GP JOULE CONNECT will be deploying 30 ADS-TEC Energy ChargePost and 10 ChargeBox systems in 2023. Both companies aim to actively drive the expansion of charging infrastructure as well as the transformation of energy systems and jointly plan to build numerous battery storage-based, ultra-fast charging stations in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. (Photo: Business Wire)
pv-magazine-usa.com
Next-generation factories promise a brighter future for solar manufacturing
Climate change and energy crises continue to dominate headlines and exert pressure to produce clean energy alternatives to fossil fuels. With policy developments in the United States, such as the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, investments in domestic manufacturing appear to be set to grow at an unprecedented pace as manufacturers work to meet the moment with expanded capacity.
Microvast Wins Contract to Supply 1.2GWh Battery Energy Storage Project in the United States
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced that its energy division secured a contract to supply a utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) to a U.S. customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005143/en/ Conceptual rendering of battery energy storage project. (Photo: Business Wire)
solarindustrymag.com
Hover Energy Acquires Shine Development to Focus on Microgrid Projects
In an effort to further its capabilities ahead of scale production and global rollout of its patented Wind-Powered Microgrid, Hover has acquired Shine Development Partners. Shine focuses on the development, financing and asset management of medium- to large- scale commercial solar, energy storage, distributed wind and clean technology projects. “As...
roofingelementsmagazine.com
Atlas Roofing Corporation Announces Plans for Expansion
As Atlas Roofing Corporation celebrates its 40th year in the roofing industry, the company announces it will invest $200 million to build a new asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in the Midwestern US. This investment represents the next phase of a vision to empower its people to create solutions and products with purpose, while creating additional shingle capacity in a geographic location that best serves its customers. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, with product shipments expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.
globalspec.com
Webinar: Automotive security: Meeting the growing challenges
Vehicle systems and the semiconductors used within them represent some of today’s most complex electronics. In the drive to autonomous vehicles, increasingly sophisticated electronic systems are being developed for powertrain and vehicle dynamics, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), vehicle-to-everything (V2E) connectivity, infotainment and in-vehicle experience. In addition to achieving higher levels of performance, these systems must meet automotive functional safety requirements as specified by ISO 26262.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Patriot Battery Metals Commences Trading On The ASX
* PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC- SHARES OF PATRIOT BATTERY METALS WILL TRADE UNDER TICKER PMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
probrewer.com
ASTE-10BBL Brewery and 10BBL fermenters on sale
ASTE-10BBL Brewery and 10BBL fermenters on sale ( $120,000 ) 10BBL complete brewery system. 1.10BBL 3 vessel brewhouse: Brewhouse section is the most important part of the whole brewery system., which is directly related with the wort and beer quality. The modular design saves time and cost of installation and...
envirotech-online.com
New investment in manufacturing technology set to improve quality of photoionisation detection (PID) sensors for VOC monitoring
Having celebrated the recent construction of their purpose-built £4.5 million facility, ION Science are continuing to make further significant investments into building the new ION Technology Centre. The sustainable, environmentally focused facility reflects ION’s vision of protecting lives and preserving the environment, whilst consolidating their position as one of the leading specialists in the field of gas sensing technology. This latest expansion will allow ION Science to further optimise and automate critical processes in their manufacturing process.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles
BELLEVUE, Wash. & HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and VinFast announced an agreement for the Un-carrier to be the exclusive provider of connectivity for VinFast’s smart electric vehicles in North America and Europe. This long-term, multi-million-dollar deal will deliver more personalized in-car experiences and the ability to leverage near real-time telemetry data for more informed and timely maintenance and service decisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005609/en/ VinFast Chooses T-Mobile as Exclusive Global Connectivity Provider for Electric Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)
