Maine State

(5TYNTK) Thursday, December 8, 2022

Republicans in the state Senate moved to kill a planned $474 million energy relief bill Wednesday. The plan would have sent out $450 relief checks to most Mainers to help with sky high heating costs this winter. (WGME) Oxford Hills proposed a policy that would allow students to choose the...
(5TYNTK) Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday. ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Biden’s term. (PH) Lewiston, city leaders are considering an ordinance that would make it illegal to camp, sleep, or loiter on...
(Mix) Ryan Deelon – NewAt2Mix ft. A Boogie, SZA, Oxlade, Metro Boomin

Listen to the #NewAt2Mix weekdays on @HotRadioMaine 2pm. Nothing but new music in the mix w/ @ryandeelon (104.7 Portland, 100.3 Lewiston, 102.9 Bangor, Hot Radio Maine on Apple Music) Made Hot in Maine by Key Auto Group! Thinking new? Think Key! 30 locations, thousands of vehicles in stock: Key Auto...
