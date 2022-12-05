Read full article on original website
Beloved Georgia attorney shot to death, his office set on fire by client's ex, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A contentious divorce case led to homicide and arson at the law offices of one of the divorce attorneys late Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents and police files. Popular, beloved Lawrenceville Attorney Doug Lewis was shot inside his own law offices, and his offices were...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Monroe shooting victim transported to the hospital Thursday night
MONROE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that a shooting at the Truck Stop off Highway 78 in Monroe Thursday night has sent the victim to the Hospital. Watts said the victim has been transported to Piedmont Athens. There is no further info on the condition of the victim at this time the incident is still under investigation.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dawson-Forsyth County (Dawson-Forsyth County, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dawson-Forsyth County. The accident happened near a retailer of golf carts along Ga. 53 East. at around 4 p.m. Police confirmed that One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Driver in triple fatality faces charges
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Juvenile complaints; intoxicated woman injured when she falls over; suspicious persons and domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Trespassing –...
accesswdun.com
Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County
A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
fox5atlanta.com
Small plane makes emergency landing on GA 36 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ga. - A stretch of road in Covington is closed after a plane was forced to make an emergency landing. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the plane suffered engine failure and landed on Highway 36 at McCart Circle. Everyone onboard. All on board were safe. No injuries were reported.
Suspected carjackers arrested after running off into Gwinnett woods for hours
DULUTH, Ga. — Police arrested two men accused of carjacking Wednesday after an officer spotted them in a car that was reported stolen. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson a stolen car was spotted in the area of...
Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home
A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
accesswdun.com
Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man
An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
accesswdun.com
Alleged member of 1-8 Trey Bloods arrested on multiple charges in Athens
Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods has been arrested by the state's new Gang Prosecution Unit Wednesday in Athens-Clarke County. The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Sherman (also known as "Don Man"),...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Nov. 30 to Dec. 7:. • Jamie Thomas Alford, 39, Emory Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Warrant attempts; calls to find missing boyfriends; damage to property
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 24 – Dec. 1, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious person...
accesswdun.com
GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville
A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Small plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Georgia highway on Thursday evening. Officials say the plane landed on Highway 36 in Newton County just south of Covington. According to officials, two people were on board...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville teen charged with breaking into home, assaulting three female victims
A Gainesville teen has been charged with breaking into a home on Thompson Bridge Road Friday and allegedly assaulting three female victims inside the home. Joseph Salazar, 17, illegally entered the residence just before 11 p.m. while the victims were sleeping according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe Local News
Update: No injuries reported in Hwy 81 crash Wednesday morning
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 7, 2022) – At 9 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 at Bentley Road. “Highway 81 is shut down at the intersection,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. There are not details of injuries at this time. Avoid the area.
