Athens, GA

Monroe Local News

Breaking: Monroe shooting victim transported to the hospital Thursday night

MONROE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that a shooting at the Truck Stop off Highway 78 in Monroe Thursday night has sent the victim to the Hospital. Watts said the victim has been transported to Piedmont Athens. There is no further info on the condition of the victim at this time the incident is still under investigation.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
LOGANVILLE, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Driver in triple fatality faces charges

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County

A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on GA 36 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. - A stretch of road in Covington is closed after a plane was forced to make an emergency landing. According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, the plane suffered engine failure and landed on Highway 36 at McCart Circle. Everyone onboard. All on board were safe. No injuries were reported.
COVINGTON, GA
WGAU

Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home

A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham County wreck seriously injures Toccoa man

An elderly Stephens County man suffered suspected serious injuries in a wreck on Ga. 15 / U.S. 441 at Antioch Church Road in Habersham County. Curtis Tollison, 77, of Toccoa was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Astro Van on Antioch Church Road and allegedly failed to yield after stopping at the stop sign at Ga. 15 / U.S. 441, the Georgia State Patrol reported. The van traveled through the intersection and was struck by a northbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by 17-year-old Samantha Hayes of Cornelia.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Alleged member of 1-8 Trey Bloods arrested on multiple charges in Athens

Kalip Sherman, an alleged member of the 1-8 Trey Bloods has been arrested by the state's new Gang Prosecution Unit Wednesday in Athens-Clarke County. The case was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Gang Task Force and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Sherman (also known as "Don Man"),...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole for Nov. 30 to Dec. 7:. • Jamie Thomas Alford, 39, Emory Street, Oxford; driving while license suspended...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Victim in fatal Hall County traffic accident was from Gainesville

A Gainesville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal traffic accident Saturday morning on Browns Bridge Road in Hall County. According to a crash report from the Georgia State Patrol, Patrick James Aldrich, 76, of Gainesville was killed in the head-on accident near Cherokee Trail just before 8 a.m.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Small plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Georgia highway on Thursday evening. Officials say the plane landed on Highway 36 in Newton County just south of Covington. According to officials, two people were on board...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: No injuries reported in Hwy 81 crash Wednesday morning

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 7, 2022) – At 9 a.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 at Bentley Road. “Highway 81 is shut down at the intersection,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. There are not details of injuries at this time. Avoid the area.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

Community Policy