Pittsburgh, PA

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Pittsburgh Steelers #1 Biggest Trash Talker Revealed During James Harrison’s Tell All

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, James Harrison, appeared on Monday’s episode of Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger . Roethlisberger and his co-host Spencer T’eo sat down to watch Sunday’s game against Atlanta together and Harrison was their special guest. During the show, the gang talked about a variety of topics, including who was the biggest trash talker on the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
Steelers James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger He Would Be A Raven If His Incompetent Agent Had Done Job in 2003

The Pittsburgh Steelers former All-Pro James Harrison joined Ben Roethlisberger and Spencer T’eo on Episode 15 of the legendary quarterback’s podcast Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger. Harrison had an incredibly difficult journey to the NFL and was cut by the Steelers multiple times before he caught on with the team for good. His journey included a brief stint with the black and gold’s biggest rival the Baltimore Ravens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Steelers release former Ohio State star

The Pittsburgh Steelers released rookie running back Master Teague on Wednesday. We have signed LB Emeke Egbule to the practice squad and released RB Master Teague from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/tF3kQAFCa5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2022 “We have signed LB Emeke Egbule to the practice squad and released RB Master Teague from Read more... The post Steelers release former Ohio State star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Lincoln Riley sends message to Baker Mayfield after comeback win

Baker Mayfield helped orchestrate a remarkable comeback win in his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday night, and his former college coach seemed to enjoy the show. Mayfield led the Rams on consecutive touchdown drives in the final quarter to help the team come back from down 16-3 to win their game 17-16 over the Las Vegas Raiders. USC head coach Lincoln Riley sent a funny tweet afterward congratulating Mayfield and asking if the quarterback wants to be his neighbor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Delivers Powerful “December Football” Message to Steeler Nation Ahead of Week 14 vs Ravens

Following the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ gutsy win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 19-16, Head Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, full of more quotable Tomlinisms and a stern focus on now what is Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The division rival, Baltimore Ravens will visit Acrisure Stadium and they’ll be without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson injured his PCL in the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and will miss 1-3 weeks. With so much on the line with each divisional game, a win over the current AFC North division leaders could be a turning point for Pittsburgh in the standings.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Worked Out Seven Players

Wirtel, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal with the Rams in February of last year. Los Angeles waived him during training camp and caught...
PITTSBURGH, PA

