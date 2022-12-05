Read full article on original website
Mike Helblig
3d ago
This story is a big nothing burger. The kid was playing a homecoming game, had a ton of family and friends in the crowd, was looking to show out, but Atlanta's coverage on him was pretty tight.
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
KARE
WHAT HAPPENS If the Minnesota Vikings Lose to the Detroit Lions? | The Ron Johnson Show
The Minnesota Vikings could clinch the NFC North on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions, but what if they lose? What does it mean for their playoff seeding?
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Steelers Release Former Ohio State Star Running Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers did a little practice squad reshuffling on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh released running back Master Teague and signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to replace him. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, was signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being cut by the team during training camp.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Former Georgia star George Pickens experiences rookie growing pain with Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Georgia star George Pickens had some rookie growing pains this weekend, and on Wednesday, he addressed them. “Before we start this, I ain’t going to be just saying stuff for you all to just paint a story,” Pickens said, “(and) make a statement bigger than what it is, or make something bigger than what it is.”
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing
Despite the fact that the Tennessee Titans are currently in first place in the AFC South and are cruising to another postseason appearance under head coach Mike Vrabel, the team fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, shocking the NFL world. “Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard Read more... The post Mike Vrabel has blunt response to Titans GM firing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young Headed For Future Trade Divorce?
The Atlanta Hawks got off to a nice start this NBA season as their blockbuster move to acquire Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs during the offseason was paying off. Atlanta was 7-3 out of the gate, playing good basketball on both ends of the court. However, since that point, they have been unable to consistently string together games.
Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host
Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
Week 14: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
Coming off an excellent game, Tony Pollard is the play in a plus matchup against the Texans in Week 14.
Yardbarker
The 25 best players in Penn State football history
Harry Wilson, Running Back (1921-'23) We're digging deep into the annals of Penn State football. Back in the early 1920s, Wilson was among the true stars of the game. Wilson was nicknamed "Lighthorse Harry," because of his speed and quick spurts. During a 1923 game versus Navy, the College Football Hall of Famer recorded touchdown runs of 95, 80 and 55 yards. When his three-year playing career at Penn State ended, Wilson actually starred for Army from 1924-'27.
Browns Claimed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The Cleveland Browns have added a wide receiver to their roster. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden on Wednesday afternoon. This move comes one day after the Bucs waived Darden following their improbable win on Monday night over the New...
Auburn running back target Jamarion Wilcox announces top 4 schools
Auburn offered three-star running back Jamarion Wilcox on Tuesday and are now one of his top schools. The Georgia native announced his top four schools Thursday afternoon and included the Tigers. They will be battling Ohio State, Clemson, and Kentucky for him. He is ranked as the No. 39 running...
Zion Williamson says playoff loss to Suns played part in late dunk
Pelicans star Zion Williamson admitted he went up for a 360 dunk at the end of Friday night's win over the Suns because they eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs last season.
NFL World Reacts To Laura Rutledge's Announcement
Ten years ago, ESPN host Laura Rutledge competed in the Miss America competition. A decade later, she'll be hosting it. Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN's top NFL and college football coverage, made the cool announcement on Wednesday evening. "This coming January is 10 years since I was in Miss...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Look: Matt Araiza Announces Decision On His NFL Career
Matt Araiza disclosed his intention of playing in the NFL after the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to file criminal charges against him and two former San Diego State teammates accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. Following the District Attorney's announcement Wednesday, the former Buffalo...
Mike Tomlin has great response to George Pickens video
Mike Tomlin had a great response to the video of George Pickens that went viral. Pickens was seen complaining during the fourth quarter of the Steelers’ 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 on Sunday. The rookie had just one catch for two yards and came off the field complaining late in the game.
Nets’ lineup instability in full force
The Nets are playing musical chairs to rest their worn-down players, trying to play the long game and get them all fresh when they’re needed. Though the Nets got injured Ben Simmons back in Friday’s 120-116 win over Atlanta, they will rest him and TJ Warren on the second night of the back-to-back Saturday. They’re also hoping to see Yuta Watanabe make his comeback in Indiana. Nic Claxton — who missed Friday’s win with a hamstring issue — is up in the air. “Yeah, it just tightened up on [Thursday]. … So I don’t know. I just hope I’m ready to play [Saturday],”...
