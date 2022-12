The four-story Crown Heights building that 59-year-old Michelle Stamp has lived in since she was a child is falling apart. Her apartment at 1392 Sterling Place, which she inherited from her grandmother, is one of 23 units — all rent-stabilized and badly in need of repair. In Stamp’s rear-facing unit, the windows don’t close all the way, so rain seeps in and keeps her up at night. There are roaches, rodents, and mold on every floor. In some of the upstairs units, nails protrude from the floorboards, and rainwater falls from holes in the ceiling. Every winter, the old-fashioned steam boiler in the basement stops working — on what feels like the coldest days of the year. In total, the building has 478 open violations. “It’s horrific. They’ve really left us to live in destitution,” she says.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO