Carroll County, GA

Carrollton’s Best Western Plus Rebranded as Comfort Inn

One of Carrollton’s busiest hotels underwent major renovations during 2013 to convert the former Holiday Inn Express as a Best Western Plus. At the time, RTS Hospitality, L.L.C. completed a $1.2 million renovation of the hotel building, which is located at 104 South Cottage Hill Road. Almost ten years...
CARROLLTON, GA
Sleep Number Under Construction at Fischer Crossing

A new development is taking shape at Fischer Crossing near Costco. We reported several months ago about a new 3,500-square-foot building going up in the area. According to plans on file with Coweta County Development and PPI, the new retail store will be Sleep Number. It does appear this will be the only tenant for this specific building.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and Starbucks in LaGrange

The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
LAGRANGE, GA
Surprise One-Time Bonus Checks To Employees Coming Before Christmas

The holiday season is fast approaching, but inflation could ruin plans for many. Some people, however, could get a one-time bonus check of up to $1,000 before Christmas. Atlanta Public Schools has decided to send one-time bonus checks to employees just in time for the holidays. One-Time Bonus Checks To...
ATLANTA, GA
18 Wheeler Accident At Cherokee Health & Rehabilitation Center / UPDATED / Statement from CCHRC

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 – when an 18 wheeler ran off the Cedar Bluff Road hitting 4 vehicles in the parking lot of Cherokee Health and Rehab. The occupied vehicle was pinned between the big rig and the Nursing Home building. The truck driver sustained some cuts and bruises to the head but was able to assist in backing the truck away from the pinned vehicle.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
ATLANTA, GA
A Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Road Closure Near Calhoun County

Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 9 near the 226 mile marker in Cleburne County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being re-routed onto Choccolocco Road until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
65th Anniversary of most catastrophic event in Carroll County’s history

Around 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 1957, a natural gas leak under Berry’s Pharmacy resulted in a devastating explosion. The impact destroyed multiple buildings and damaged several others in Villa Rica’s downtown district. Twelve people lost their lives and twenty more were injured. The disaster demonstrated the need for a more developed emergency response unit at the local level and the use of odor in natural gas. The explosion had a lasting economic impact on Villa Rica, heightened by the financial burden that the resulting litigation placed on the city. The explosion made national news and remains the most disastrous event in Carroll County history regarding loss of life and injury.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
New Officials Begin Duties in Villa Rica

Villa Rica has a new City Clerk and Assistant Clerk following a reorganization that became effective Monday. Theresa Campbell, former Assistant Clerk, is now the City Clerk, replacing longtime former clerk Alisa Doyal, who has become Main Street Manager. Janet Chumley, formerly in charge of Main Street, has become the city’s Tourism Manager, filling a position that was vacated earlier this year by former manager Sharon Dupont.
VILLA RICA, GA
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

