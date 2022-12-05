Read full article on original website
thecitymenus.com
Carrollton’s Best Western Plus Rebranded as Comfort Inn
One of Carrollton’s busiest hotels underwent major renovations during 2013 to convert the former Holiday Inn Express as a Best Western Plus. At the time, RTS Hospitality, L.L.C. completed a $1.2 million renovation of the hotel building, which is located at 104 South Cottage Hill Road. Almost ten years...
thecitymenus.com
Sleep Number Under Construction at Fischer Crossing
A new development is taking shape at Fischer Crossing near Costco. We reported several months ago about a new 3,500-square-foot building going up in the area. According to plans on file with Coweta County Development and PPI, the new retail store will be Sleep Number. It does appear this will be the only tenant for this specific building.
thecitymenus.com
Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and Starbucks in LaGrange
The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
ValueWalk
Surprise One-Time Bonus Checks To Employees Coming Before Christmas
The holiday season is fast approaching, but inflation could ruin plans for many. Some people, however, could get a one-time bonus check of up to $1,000 before Christmas. Atlanta Public Schools has decided to send one-time bonus checks to employees just in time for the holidays. One-Time Bonus Checks To...
Multiple Kroger Locations Announced as Permanently Closing
Reasons for the closures have not yet been formally announced, yet all are considered unexpected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com, Kroger.com, and Fox5Atlanta.com.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Carroll County School District Outfits Five High School Stadiums With Digital Videoboards from Watchfire
DANVILLE, Ill. — (December 8, 2022) — Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED scoreboards, was selected by the Carroll County, Ga., School System to provide digital video scoreboards for the district’s five high school stadiums. Click to tweet. The 17’ x 30’ digital...
weisradio.com
18 Wheeler Accident At Cherokee Health & Rehabilitation Center / UPDATED / Statement from CCHRC
Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 – when an 18 wheeler ran off the Cedar Bluff Road hitting 4 vehicles in the parking lot of Cherokee Health and Rehab. The occupied vehicle was pinned between the big rig and the Nursing Home building. The truck driver sustained some cuts and bruises to the head but was able to assist in backing the truck away from the pinned vehicle.
The Citizen Online
Commercial rezonings at 2 major Fayette intersections will bring big changes
On Peachtree City’s south border, a big change is afoot for the intersection of Ga. Highway 74 South and Ga. Highway 85. The Fayette County Commission is being asked to approve rezoning 12.6 acres on the southwest side of the intersection for a gas-station-convenience store with retail tenant space.
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Georgia next week
A popular grocery store chain is opening another new location in Georgia next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the grocery store chain Publix will host the grand opening for its newest Georgia supermarket in McDonough.
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something cool to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
State must buy 26 acres for new I-285/I-20 interchange west of Atlanta
Construction of a new I-285 interchange at I-20 west of Atlanta would displace three residential properties and one business, an environmental study has found.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
A Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Road Closure Near Calhoun County
Oxford, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:42 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has caused a road closure. All lanes of Alabama 9 near the 226 mile marker in Cleburne County are currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently being re-routed onto Choccolocco Road until further notice. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
gradickcommunications.com
65th Anniversary of most catastrophic event in Carroll County’s history
Around 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 1957, a natural gas leak under Berry’s Pharmacy resulted in a devastating explosion. The impact destroyed multiple buildings and damaged several others in Villa Rica’s downtown district. Twelve people lost their lives and twenty more were injured. The disaster demonstrated the need for a more developed emergency response unit at the local level and the use of odor in natural gas. The explosion had a lasting economic impact on Villa Rica, heightened by the financial burden that the resulting litigation placed on the city. The explosion made national news and remains the most disastrous event in Carroll County history regarding loss of life and injury.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Carrollton (Carrollton, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Carrollton on Sunday night. The accident happened on the I-10 westbound exit lane at around 10:50 p.m. The Honda was exiting I-10 West at Carrollton Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road.
No injuries, fire burns half of building overnight in Henry County, officials said
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Fire crews responded to a building fire on Wednesday night. Officials said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported. The fire sparked at a building near the intersections of Patrick Henry Parkway and Eagle's Landing Parkway in Stockbridge.
thecitymenus.com
New Officials Begin Duties in Villa Rica
Villa Rica has a new City Clerk and Assistant Clerk following a reorganization that became effective Monday. Theresa Campbell, former Assistant Clerk, is now the City Clerk, replacing longtime former clerk Alisa Doyal, who has become Main Street Manager. Janet Chumley, formerly in charge of Main Street, has become the city’s Tourism Manager, filling a position that was vacated earlier this year by former manager Sharon Dupont.
Georgia Juvenile Justice official Victor Roberts goes missing in Cobb County
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice Assistant Commissioner Victor Roberts has been reported missing in Cobb County. According to the Cobb County Police Department, Roberts left his residence to go to work Monday morning but never arrived at his office. Roberts drives a white Mazda CX-9, bearing Georgia license plate BNE2112....
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
starnewsgaonline.com
Purchase plaque for veteran at Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park
Honor your military veteran this Christmas with a marble plaque on the Wall of Honor at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park. A plaque is $300 and a copy of the veteran’s DD214 (separation papers) is required. Contact Bill Maddox at 770-832-6442 for more information.
