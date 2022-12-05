ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Volunteers desperately needed to take kids in need Christmas shopping

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A major Christmas giving event to help students in need in South Jordan is in “need” itself. Christmas For Kids — which is put on by the Jordan Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization for the Jordan School District — is short about 200 volunteer chaperones, and the event is just five days away.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
davisjournal.com

Have a Heart Homes makes single mom’s dream come true

The new owner of the home was presented with the keys last week. Everyone who worked on the home discounted their time and fees. Courtesy photos. LAYTON—In a tight housing market, one Layton woman is grateful to be handed the keys to her newly constructed home. It was made possible by Have a Heart Homes, an initiative to help with the critical affordable housing shortage in northern Utah, especially for people with special needs.
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Stray dog runs loose at entrance of Parleys Canyon freeway

SALT LAKE CITY — A stray puppy gave first responders a slow-speed chase on the highway entrance of Parleys Canyon Sunday. According to Salt Lake County Animal Services, the 6-month-old male Merle cattle dog was spotted on the 3300 S/Intersate-80/Interstate-215 interchange. On the Utah Department of Transportation cameras, first...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Art created by incarcerated youth in Utah featured in new library exhibit

SALT LAKE CITY — A new art exhibit at the Salt Lake City Public Library is getting attention. It features the work of people who are incarcerated in Utah. The exhibit is called “Dissolving Contradictions.” It was created by youth who are a part of Utah’s juvenile justice system, who took part in a college credit art seminar on surrealism.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah family gets ‘a measure of justice’ in 50-year-old rape case

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah family, waiting for justice from a rape case for more than 50 years, finally got to tell their story Tuesday. The story dates back to 1968, when Valarie Clark Miller’s family said she was raped by three men over the course of two years in Clarkston. A private investigation backs that up. Her husband shared their story after finally receiving acknowledgment from the state for what happened.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Millcreek man lights up neighborhood with the face of Santa

MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man is spreading Christmas cheer through tens of thousands of lights around his home, with the main feature being a giant face of Santa stretching from his roof to the yard. It's the reactions from the kids that fuel Keith Jensen's passion. "I know it's...
MILLCREEK, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy