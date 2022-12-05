The new owner of the home was presented with the keys last week. Everyone who worked on the home discounted their time and fees. Courtesy photos. LAYTON—In a tight housing market, one Layton woman is grateful to be handed the keys to her newly constructed home. It was made possible by Have a Heart Homes, an initiative to help with the critical affordable housing shortage in northern Utah, especially for people with special needs.

LAYTON, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO