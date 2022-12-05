ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexley, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Columbus City Council passes gun reform legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Council has proposed a solution to the issue of gun violence. Columbus City Council's common sense local gun laws package contains various bills that address gun reform. The legislation was passed unanimously by city council. It was able to pass due to a current...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Athletes in Action breaks ground on John Wooden Family Fieldhouse

XENIA, Ohio — A brand new athletic facility is expected to make a large economic impact on Ohio as well as a big impact on athletes. Athletes in Action broke ground in Xenia on the John Wooden Family Fieldhouse, which is expected to serve 400,000 athletes a year. What...
XENIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy