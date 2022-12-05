Read full article on original website
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Atlas (ATCO) or BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
ASRT or ZTS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Drugs sector might want to consider either Assertio (ASRT) or Zoetis (ZTS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for...
Best Value Stock to Buy for December 9th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on W.R. Berkley (WRB)
W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB has been benefiting from rate increases, high retention, growth in premium rates and exposure as well as effective capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.29 and $4.79, indicating a year-over-year increase of 26.2% and 11.5%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%.
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.52, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Ryder System’s R efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
General Mills (GIS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
Abbott (ABT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT) closed the most recent trading day at $104.81, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices...
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself. Also, retirees who have constructed a nest egg have valid justifications to be concerned, since the traditional ways to plan for retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses. Some retirees are now tapping their principal to make a decent living, pressed for time between decreasing investment balances and longer life expectancies.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed at $43.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.56% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $332.12, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the health...
Atlassian (TEAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $137.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.16, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.55%...
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $33.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Merck (MRK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Merck (MRK) closed at $108.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.87% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical...
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) closed the most recent trading day at $285.37, moving -1.29% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.55% in...
