Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County

Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
Columbia County crash claims Melbourne man

A 61-year-old Melbourne man died when he failed to negotiate a turn onto the US 41 exit off Interstate 10 and collided with a tree Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV west on I-10 at 8:50 p.m. when he went onto the US 41 exit, left the ramp onto the grass shoulder and hit a tree.
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
Shoplifting suspect arrested with fentanyl and syringes at Best Buy

A shoplifting suspect was arrested with fentanyl, syringes and other drugs at Best Buy in Lady Lake. Robert Joseph Langford, 35, of Palm Bay, entered the store on Friday and took a Canon IC2 camera into the men’s room where he discarded the packaging, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He emerged from the men’s room and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, which was concealed in his backpack.
IRCSO: Two Arrested and Charged with Animal Cruelty and Fraud

Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that a months-long investigation of a puppy mill has resulted in the arrest of two people on animal cruelty charges. The investigation, 'Dubbed 'Operation Blue's Clues', found dogs that were being held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside a Vero Beach home.
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Brevard County to Conduct Mosquito Control Overnight Spraying Dec. 8

Brevard County Mosquito Control has continued efforts for prevention and control throughout the county and enhanced spraying efforts in response to Hurricane Nicole. Brevard County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying overnight Thursday, Dec. 8 in western portions of Cocoa and Melbourne. Spray scheduling is approximate and may be delayed due to weather or other factors.
