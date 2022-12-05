Read full article on original website
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
Sentenced: Man accused of fleeing in deadly hit-and-run crash in April
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Miguel Valero Gonzalez has been sentenced by a judge, after fleeing a deadly hit-and-run crash. Valero Gonzales will face 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years of probation. Back in April, he was accused of hitting and killing a woman on a busy road...
Sheriff Lopez, deputies search woods for suspect in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s investigators say a man wanted for aggravated battery could be hiding out near a neighborhood in southern Osceola County. Sheriff Marcos Lopez, along with his deputies, searched a wooded area overnight and throughout the early morning of Wednesday for the suspect. OCSO didn’t...
wqcs.org
Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County
Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
WPBF News 25
Vero Beach couple arrested and accused of abusing dogs, running puppy mill
VERO BEACH, Fla. — An Indian River County couple was arrested and charged with running a puppy mill in Vero Beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Michael Mendez and Shelby White. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. They both face multiple...
treasurecoast.com
FORT PIERCE POLICE ARRESTS SUSPECT IN TRAFFIC HOMICIDE INVOLVING TWO YOUNG ADULTS AND INFANT
Fort Pierce, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Fort Pierce Police have arrested the suspect involved in the traffic crash that occurred on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, involving two young adults and one infant. Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas in connection with the traffic crash that claimed the life of a...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.
Orange County deputies investigate after person stabbed at business early Wednesday
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a person was stabbed at a local business Wednesday morning. Deputies and ambulances were called out around 1:45 a.m. to Oak Ridge Road near Defiance Avenue, not far from Oak Ridge High School. Channel 9 crews found a large...
wflx.com
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it. The crime is nothing new. Criminals steal license plates in an effort to mask a stolen car or try to buy time to commit other crimes.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County crash claims Melbourne man
A 61-year-old Melbourne man died when he failed to negotiate a turn onto the US 41 exit off Interstate 10 and collided with a tree Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV west on I-10 at 8:50 p.m. when he went onto the US 41 exit, left the ramp onto the grass shoulder and hit a tree.
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect arrested with fentanyl and syringes at Best Buy
A shoplifting suspect was arrested with fentanyl, syringes and other drugs at Best Buy in Lady Lake. Robert Joseph Langford, 35, of Palm Bay, entered the store on Friday and took a Canon IC2 camera into the men’s room where he discarded the packaging, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He emerged from the men’s room and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, which was concealed in his backpack.
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by fellow deputy in accidental shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon, I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
wqcs.org
IRCSO: Two Arrested and Charged with Animal Cruelty and Fraud
Indian River County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office reports that a months-long investigation of a puppy mill has resulted in the arrest of two people on animal cruelty charges. The investigation, 'Dubbed 'Operation Blue's Clues', found dogs that were being held in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside a Vero Beach home.
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Motorcycle crash in Melbourne kills man, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A 32-year-old man has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Melbourne early this morning. The crash happened at 3:20 a.m. on the Eau Gallie Causeway. Officers say that the motorcycle was traveling westbound when theyit ran off the road and hit a concrete barrier. The...
melbourneflorida.org
Brevard County to Conduct Mosquito Control Overnight Spraying Dec. 8
Brevard County Mosquito Control has continued efforts for prevention and control throughout the county and enhanced spraying efforts in response to Hurricane Nicole. Brevard County Mosquito Control will be conducting aerial spraying overnight Thursday, Dec. 8 in western portions of Cocoa and Melbourne. Spray scheduling is approximate and may be delayed due to weather or other factors.
Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County
A person was fatally shot near an apartment complex in Indian River County on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.
Action News Jax
FHP: Man dies after losing control on I-10, hitting tree head-on
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man died after losing control of his car and hitting a tree on Interstate 10. STORY: ‘We definitely will have election results tonight’: Senate race underway in Camden County. According to a news release on the incident,...
Florida deputy ‘jokingly’ shot, killed by roommate and fellow deputy
New details have emerged about the death of a 23-year-old Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday.
