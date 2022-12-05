ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

cbs17

Man killed in early-morning shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man died after he was shot in Durham early Saturday morning. At about 2:32 a.m., officers said they were called to the 3200 block of Old Chapel Hill Road in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said there was no...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 wanted after store robbed at gunpoint in Chatham County, deputies say

FEARRINGTON VILLAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies say they are looking for suspects who robbed a store at gunpoint last month. The armed robbery happened on November 13 at a convenience store at the intersection of Manns Chapel Road and U.S. 15/501, which is about midway between Fearrington and Chapel Hill, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Juvenile stabbed while trying to rob adult, Morrisville police say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two juveniles have been charged after they tried to rob an adult late Thursday night in Morrisville. The incident happened in what police believe to be the 100 block of Fairview Drive, however, the exact location is currently unknown, police said Friday afternoon. Officers were...
MORRISVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Sisters die in single-car crash in Vance County

HENDERSON, N.C. — A pair of sisters, residents of Henderson, died in a single-car crash in Vance County just before midnight Wednesday. According to the State Highway Patrol, the passenger was 19-year-old Jaiah Kearney and the driver was her sister, 17-year-old Zikera Kearney. The aunt of the two victims...
VANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Family escapes injury as Johnston County house destroyed in fire

CLAYTON, N.C. — Crews are responding to an overnight house fire in Johnston County on Friday morning. The fire occurred at a home on Horatio Court near Wilson's Mills. Photos showed the entire top floor was destroyed. A woman and four children were able to escape the blaze. Four fire departments responded and had the fire under control by 2:40 a.m.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

