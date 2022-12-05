Read full article on original website
nddist.com
ELGi Rebrands North American Portable Air Compressor Line
ELGi Compressors USA Inc., a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, one of the world’s leading air compressor manufacturers, announced the strategic rebranding of its portable air compressor line in North America, previously branded as Rotair. ELGi acquired the Italian-based portable air compressor manufacturer Rotair in 2012. Rebranding “Rotair” to...
nddist.com
Vallen Partners with Datanomix
NASHUA, N.H. — Datanomix, maker of the industry’s only Automated Production Intelligence software platform, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Vallen to offer the Datanomix software solution to its wide range of manufacturing customers. Datanomix is well known for its No Operator Input approach to production monitoring. The...
nddist.com
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Thomas Industrial Supply
Metalworking and industrial product distributor BlackHawk Industrial announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of Thomas Industrial Supply. The Oklahoma-based company said the addition of the Wisconsin distributor would bolster BlackHawk's position in the Upper Midwest and nationwide. BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark said Thomas is "a great fit for our team and culture."
Sam Bankman-Fried's venture unit reportedly invested in a military drone maker, fertility clinic, and a vertical farming company. Here are some of the defunct crypto giant's biggest and most bizarre bets.
Alameda Research's private equity portfolio could have nearly 500 investments scattered across 10 holding companies, the Financial Times reported.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
Want to Make Six Figures Without Going to an Office? Move to These Cities
It doesn't matter that 16% of companies around the world are already remote and, by 2025, that number is expected to rise to one in four American workers. The stereotype is still that remote work is for people looking to earn some money on the side while those lusting after serious salaries and career advancement have no way of escaping the office.
Plant Prefab Shakes Up Homebuilding Industry
Steve Glenn, founder & CEO of Plant Prefab, a sustainable homebuilding startup, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's latest funding round and business model.
These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy
In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.
nddist.com
UFI Workers Fired at Midnight; Ford Turns Down the Heat; CAT's EV Mining Truck | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 96
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. This episode is sponsored by Dassault Systems. Register for our live video podcast: How to Attract New Talent with AR. This new live podcast will tell you how augmented reality is helping manufacturers reach operational excellence and attract young, qualified workers in a competitive landscape. Register Here.
Companies can't imagine life without the CEO. That's a problem
Nothing lasts forever, not even a good CEO.
nddist.com
Fastenal November Sales Up 10%
Fastener and industrial product distributor Fastenal said its sales were up just more than 10% in November compared to the same month last year. The Minnesota-based company said monthly sales climbed from $524 million in November of 2021 to nearly $578 million last month. Sales to manufacturing customers were up more than 15% year-over-year, offsetting a slight decrease is sales for non-residential construction.
D.A. Davidson Advises Global Leader in Micro-Mobility Services Helbiz on Its Acquisition of Wheels
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Helbiz, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HLBZ) (Helbiz) on its acquisition of Wheels Labs, Inc. (Wheels). Wheels is a leading last-mile, shared electric mobility platform using proprietary vehicles with integrated helmet technology. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the ability to operate by expanding Helbiz’s presence to 67 markets globally, create a more diversified business model, and enhance the financial profile of the company. Wheels is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006145/en/ The acquisition is expected to strengthen the ability to operate by expanding Helbiz’s presence to 67 markets globally, create a more diversified business model, and enhance the financial profile of the company. (Graphic: Business Wire)
nddist.com
SKIL Brushless Compact Impact Wrench
The SKIL (Naperville, IL) PWRCORE 20 Brushless 20V 3/8-inch Compact Impact Wrench gives you big power in a compact, lightweight package with up to 170 foot-pounds of fastening torque, 220 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque, and up to 3,950 IPM for driving tough nuts and bolts. Additionally:. At more than 1...
ceoworld.biz
Software Got Us Through the Pandemic, and It’ll Get Us Through a Recession, Too
Like it or not, a recession might be on the horizon, and companies are facing related risks. We can learn a lot about surviving a recession from the companies that thrived during the height of the pandemic. One of the biggest lessons? Software is the solution to reduce recession-related risks.
mansionglobal.com
Postmates Co-Founder Wants $11.25 Million for Hawaii Home
Postmates co-founder Bastian Lehmann is asking $11.25 million for his fully furnished Hawaii home, car included. The four-bedroom, roughly 5,000-square foot estate is located at the Hualalai Resort in the pricey Kailua-Kona neighborhood on the west coast of the island of Hawaii, according to listing agent Rob Kildow of Hualalai Realty. The property has Pacific Ocean views, he said.
How I Landed a $250,000 Investment From the Co-Founder of Netflix
Sheena Jongeneel, CEO and co-founder of Stylette, discusses her winning strategy on 'Elevator Pitch Winner.'
CoinDesk
Creating More CEOs For the Future of Crypto and DeFi, With Sheila Warren
Sheila Warren is the inaugural CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the premier global alliance advancing crypto innovation worldwide. She co-hosts “Money Reimagined,” a popular CoinDesk podcast, is an adviser to the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web and the Near Foundation, serves on the Steering Committee of the DeFi Education Fund, and is an early-stage investor across the Web3 ecosystem.
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
US News and World Report
Co-Founder of NFT Platform Blockparty Charged With Fraud
(Reuters) - The former chief technology officer of Blockparty was arrested on Wednesday after U.S. prosecutors alleged he stole more than $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company, which operates a marketplace for non-fungible tokens. Rikesh Thapa, 28, of San Diego, California, co-founded the company in 2017 and...
nddist.com
Dakota Supply Group Announces New Minnesota Facility
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group announced Wednesday that its new facility in Otsego, Minnesota, is now open. The previous location in nearby Monticello, Minnesota, is now closed. Its replacement location, at 7505 Kadler Ave. NE in Otsego, is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
