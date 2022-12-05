IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Helbiz, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HLBZ) (Helbiz) on its acquisition of Wheels Labs, Inc. (Wheels). Wheels is a leading last-mile, shared electric mobility platform using proprietary vehicles with integrated helmet technology. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the ability to operate by expanding Helbiz’s presence to 67 markets globally, create a more diversified business model, and enhance the financial profile of the company. Wheels is headquartered in Los Angeles, Calif. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006145/en/ The acquisition is expected to strengthen the ability to operate by expanding Helbiz’s presence to 67 markets globally, create a more diversified business model, and enhance the financial profile of the company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

