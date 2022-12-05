Read full article on original website
nddist.com
Distribution Solutions Group Subsidiary Acquires Instrumex
CHICAGO — Distribution Solutions Group Inc. announced Wednesday that its operating company TestEquity completed its acquisition of Instrumex, a leading test and measurement provider. “I am excited to announce the acquisition of Instrumex, a leading provider of professionally refurbished general purpose test and measurement equipment based in Germany,” said...
nddist.com
Bossard Acquires PennEngineering's Canadian Distribution Business
ZUG, Switzerland — The Bossard Group is expanding its market presence in Canada as a supplier of high-quality fastening solutions. It has acquired the Canadian distribution business of Danboro, Pennsylvania-based PennEngineering, an innovative manufacturer of fastening solutions. PENN Engineered Fasteners Corporation (PEF), based in Concord, Ontario, was founded in...
nddist.com
Vallen Partners with Datanomix
NASHUA, N.H. — Datanomix, maker of the industry’s only Automated Production Intelligence software platform, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Vallen to offer the Datanomix software solution to its wide range of manufacturing customers. Datanomix is well known for its No Operator Input approach to production monitoring. The...
nddist.com
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Thomas Industrial Supply
Metalworking and industrial product distributor BlackHawk Industrial announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of Thomas Industrial Supply. The Oklahoma-based company said the addition of the Wisconsin distributor would bolster BlackHawk's position in the Upper Midwest and nationwide. BlackHawk President and CEO John Mark said Thomas is "a great fit for our team and culture."
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
nddist.com
Private Equity Firm Invests in Standard Locknut
MINNEAPOLIS — Northstar Capital, a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in Standard Locknut LLC, a portfolio company of Tonka Bay Equity Partners. Headquartered in Indianapolis, SLN is a market-leading domestic manufacturer of specialized bearing components, including locknuts, adapter...
nddist.com
ELGi Rebrands North American Portable Air Compressor Line
ELGi Compressors USA Inc., a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, one of the world’s leading air compressor manufacturers, announced the strategic rebranding of its portable air compressor line in North America, previously branded as Rotair. ELGi acquired the Italian-based portable air compressor manufacturer Rotair in 2012. Rebranding “Rotair” to...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
mrobusinesstoday.com
C&L Aviation Group acquires ACLAS Technics
This latest acquisition of ACLAS Technics made by C&L is a continuation of the company’s growth plans which includes expanding its product and service offerings globally. C&L Aviation Group has announced the purchase of ACLAS Technics, a UK-based company that offers structural component repair and overhaul for multiple aircraft types. This latest acquisition made by C&L is a continuation of the company’s growth plans which includes expanding its product and service offerings globally. ACLAS Technics offers services to a wide range of aircraft such as ATR 42, ATR 72, P-8 Poseidon, B737, B747, B757, B777, A320, A330, and more. C&L Aviation Group is an approved supplier and maintenance facility for aircraft customizations and conversions.
Control Engineering
Solve intelligent manufacturing challenges in three dimensions
Delta provides intelligent manufacturing, sustainability, with expansions, acquisitions, and integrated automation products. Enabling technologies include SCADA, motors, PLCs, machine vision, robotics. Insights on intelligent automation, manufacturing efficiency. Delta, an automation manufacturer, says Industrial automation upgrades help manufacturing efficiency, sustainability goals. Digitalization with automation saves time and resources. In recent years,...
nddist.com
Ferguson Q1 Sales Up 17%, Earnings 18%
Plumbing and heating distribution giant Ferguson posted double-digit increases in sales, profit and earnings in the first quarter of its new fiscal year. The U.K.-based company said its three-month net sales of $7.9 billion were up 16.6% over the $6.8 billion reported in the same period last year. Ferguson saw 12.7% revenue growth from organic operations and a 2.7% contribution from acquisitions. The latest quarter had an additional selling day that added another 1.5%, helping offset a 0.3% impact from foreign currency exchange rates.
solarindustrymag.com
Hover Energy Acquires Shine Development to Focus on Microgrid Projects
In an effort to further its capabilities ahead of scale production and global rollout of its patented Wind-Powered Microgrid, Hover has acquired Shine Development Partners. Shine focuses on the development, financing and asset management of medium- to large- scale commercial solar, energy storage, distributed wind and clean technology projects. “As...
Microvast Wins Contract to Supply 1.2GWh Battery Energy Storage Project in the United States
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST), a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, today announced that its energy division secured a contract to supply a utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) to a U.S. customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005143/en/ Conceptual rendering of battery energy storage project. (Photo: Business Wire)
nddist.com
Fastenal November Sales Up 10%
Fastener and industrial product distributor Fastenal said its sales were up just more than 10% in November compared to the same month last year. The Minnesota-based company said monthly sales climbed from $524 million in November of 2021 to nearly $578 million last month. Sales to manufacturing customers were up more than 15% year-over-year, offsetting a slight decrease is sales for non-residential construction.
csengineermag.com
FARO Press Release for SiteScape Acquisition
FARO Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the acquisition of SiteScape, an innovator in LiDAR 3D scanning software solutions for the AEC and O&M markets. SiteScape enables LiDAR-equipped mobile devices to easily capture indoor spaces digitally, providing a readily available entry point to scanning physical spaces for a broad range of applications.
nddist.com
SKIL Brushless Compact Impact Wrench
The SKIL (Naperville, IL) PWRCORE 20 Brushless 20V 3/8-inch Compact Impact Wrench gives you big power in a compact, lightweight package with up to 170 foot-pounds of fastening torque, 220 foot-pounds of nut-busting torque, and up to 3,950 IPM for driving tough nuts and bolts. Additionally:. At more than 1...
Recycling Today
Doosan releases waste and recycling kit for DL-7 wheel loader line
Doosan has launched a waste and recycling kit for the company’s DL-7 range of wheel loaders. It is the first kit of its kind for Doosan wheel loaders and is designed to help operators work safely in the hazardous conditions that often accompany waste handling and recycling applications. This includes contending with airborne dust, dirt and other dangerous particulates and materials.
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
roofingelementsmagazine.com
Atlas Roofing Corporation Announces Plans for Expansion
As Atlas Roofing Corporation celebrates its 40th year in the roofing industry, the company announces it will invest $200 million to build a new asphalt shingle manufacturing facility in the Midwestern US. This investment represents the next phase of a vision to empower its people to create solutions and products with purpose, while creating additional shingle capacity in a geographic location that best serves its customers. Construction is expected to begin in early 2023, with product shipments expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.
