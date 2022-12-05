Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
California Teacher Returns to LAX After Being Imprisoned in Russia
California teacher Sarah Krivanek, barely able to see straight from what she calls “hell on Earth” conditions in a prison camp in Russia, stepped foot into freedom at LAX Friday. "What’s it like for you to be home, right now, stepping here?" NBCLA asked. "I’m really, really,...
NBC San Diego
Lava From Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano No Longer Imminent Threat to Big Island Highway
Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning, but the lava that...
NBC San Diego
TSA Discovers Dog Inside Backpack During X-Ray Screening at Wisconsin Airport
Transportation Security Administration agents at a Wisconsin airport saved a dog from a ruff day after it was left inside a backpack during a routine x-ray scan. According to a tweet from the TSA Great Lakes division, the bizarre discovery took place at the Dane County Regional Airport in December, when the dog was "accidentally" left in the backpack by its owner during a security scan.
