ACLU Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Loleta Elementary Alleging Discrimination Against Native and Disabled Students

ACLU Files Complaint Against Loleta USD on Behalf of Tribe for Discrimination Against Indigenous Students
Today, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California filed an administrative complaint with the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights on behalf of the Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria regarding repeated acts of discrimination against Native American students and students with disabilities in Loleta Union School District.
Humboldt County Files a Motion to Dismiss the Institute for Justice’s Federal Class Action Lawsuit Against Its Cannabis Abatement Program
On November 23, Humboldt County urged the Northern District of the United States District Court to dismiss the Institute for Justice’s class action lawsuit filed in early October that alleges the cannabis abatement program is “unconstitutional” on five general counts. The Institute filed the lawsuit after learning about the fines and penalties assessed against the Thomases, Blu Graham, Rhonda Olsen and other residents in earlier Redheaded Blackbelt stories.
Headline Humboldt Covers the Lawsuit Filed by the Institute for Justice Against the Cannabis Abatement Program
Headline Humboldt covered the Institute of Justice’s townhall meeting in Redway about the lawsuit against the County of Humboldt’s abatement program. The story starts about minute marker 15. As a side note, we got a kick out of how the reporter, Ryan Hutson, who also writes for Redheaded...
TODAY in SUPES: Should Humboldt Become a Charter County? Plus, Fishermen Aim to Navigate Wind Energy Development, SoHum Looks for Financial Help
We asked this yesterday, and we’ll ask it again: Should the county place a measure on 2024 ballots asking the public to create a Department of Finance? This hypothetical department would consolidate two currently separate, elected positions — treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller — into a single Department of Finance.
Are You DONE With That GUN? The Eureka Police Department Will Buy it From You at the Wharfinger on Dec. 18!
In an effort to create safer communities by taking guns that are no longer wanted off the streets, the City of Eureka is hosting a gun buyback on Sunday, December 18th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way, Eureka. During the gun buyback event,...
County Supes to Consider Re-Trying Ballot Measure to Consolidate Two Elected Offices Into Finance Director Position
Here’s a question: Should two elected positions in the Humboldt County government — treasurer-tax collector and auditor-controller — be consolidated into a single director of finance, whose job would be to oversee a single Department of Finance?. Quick follow-up for those who answered “yes” (or “maybe” or...
Arise, Da’ Yas! The Rechristening of 20/30 Park Headlines Tomorrow’s Eureka City Council Agenda
Now, we’re aware that at least a few people aren’t in favor of the big rebranding of 20/30 Park that the Eureka City Council is looking to finalize at its Tuesday night meeting. They carry some sort of torch for that civic club of yore which built the current park – an association of young men in their 20s and 30s that apparently made a point of doing good deeds around town, way back when. And that’s fine. History is important.
Will Tonight’s Arcata City Council Meeting Happen? It Depends on Whether or Not Brett Watson Shows
This was going to be a very different article about tonight’s Arcata City Council meeting. It was going to include an in-depth summary of an appeal hearing the council was going to hold that may reverse the Planning Commission’s approval of the Westwood Garden Apartments expansion. But alas, as this reporter was preparing the final touches on her story, LoCO got word that the appeal hearing will be continued to the council meeting on Jan. 4, 2023.
Humboldt County Fair General Manager Resigns
Rich Silacci, general manager of the Humboldt County Fair Association, announced to the HCFA Executive Committee last night that he has submitted his resignation letter to board President Andy Titus. Silacci began work at the job Jan. 3 and will officially exit the position Jan. 31. In his remarks to...
Death at City Hall
Staff arrived yesterday morning at Arcata’s City Hall front doors to discover a woman laying still under the awning where homeless frequently sleep overnight, but this time, the individual wasn’t sleeping, she was deceased. According to Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn, “An unhoused female, known to City Hall...
SOLD! BOEM Names California North Floating and RWE Offshore Wind Holdings as Provisional Winners of Two Offshore Wind Leases Off the Humboldt Coast
The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) just announced the provisional winners of the first-ever offshore wind energy lease auction on the West Coast. California North Floating, LLC, a subsidiary of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, LLC, a German multinational energy company, placed the winning bids for two lease areas in the Humboldt Wind Energy Area (WEA), which spans more than 132,000 acres approximately 20 miles west of Eureka.
The Visiting Angels Eureka Team Take Top Honors Nationwide
The Visiting Angels Eureka team, captained by Visiting Angels Executive Director Jeanne O’Neale, finished in second place nationwide for most money raised by a Visiting Angels team ($23,040.88) and teammate Lynn McKenna finished in first place for most money raised by an individual ($16,095). The team also won the award for having the largest Visiting Angels team. The team will be awarded $40,000 from the Visiting Angels CEO which will increase the Visiting Angels team total to $63,040.88.
Holiday grant program awards money to help housing and food insecurity
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt Area Foundation and Wild Rivers Community Foundation (HAF+WRCF) are awarding $68,395 to local charitable groups through its annual 2022 Holiday Funding Partnership Grant Program. According to HAF+WRCF, the grants go toward helping those facing housing and food insecurity during the holiday season. This year's...
Five-Year-Old Eureka Girl Accidentally Shot by Father, Says EPD
On December 3, 2022, at about 10:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department responded to St. Joseph Hospital’s Emergency Department for the report of a 5-year- old juvenile female who had been shot in the foot by her father. The family self-transported the juvenile to the hospital and hospital staff notified law enforcement.
The Final Results of the November 6 Election Are In, and The Results Are What You Now Expect Them to Be
Earlier this afternoon, the Humboldt County Elections Office published its final tally of the election that took place one month ago today. And there are no surprises! Everyone who was leading two weeks ago has won. That includes, Juan Pablo Cervantes, your incoming Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters, who finished with 55.92...
OBITUARY: Ted Albert Walters, 1939-2022
Ted Walters went home to the Lord on November 5, 2022. He passed away at home fighting what he would call “old age.” The last couple of years he weakened physically but was still sharp upstairs. Born December 20, 1939 to John and Margaret Walters in Pasadena, he...
[ UPDATE 5:17 p.m.] Home Invasion in Eureka Foiled by Alert Neighbors
A trio of bold robbers invaded a home on Henderson Street in Eureka about 7 p.m. last night frightening the family that was preparing for the holidays. According to one of the victims, Ken Misener, who was visiting the home of a man he calls his stepfather, “We were in the festive mood…We were decorating my stepfather’s house. I was doing the three Christmas trees in the family room. I had just got up on the ladder to put some ornaments on the tree when I heard a big crash. I thought someone had hit my car.
OBITUARY: Eugene Bertram Thomas, 1924-2022
Nicknamed Joe (after the comics character Bazooka Joe) by his father, Eugene Bertram Thomas was born to Jessie Mae Campton Thomas and Clarence George Thomas on April 2, 1924. His parents and only sibling, older brother Jerold Campton Thomas (1921–1973), preceded him in death. Joe learned to fly while...
OBITUARY: Paul Bryan Shaner, 1958-2022
On September 10, at 3:30 p.m., with his daughters and grandson by his side, Paul Shaner passed away in the arms of his wife, Michelle. The story of his life is filled with adventures, love and, most important to him, fun. Paul was born and raised in Arcata. He loved playing sports and was a natural athlete. He excelled in football, basketball and baseball in high school, and he is still remembered for being an exceptional baseball player. Anything he tried to do he picked up quickly and was hard to beat. While trying to help his daughter improve her hand-eye coordination for softball, he would tell her to go hit gravel in the driveway. She was not very successful. He took the bat, grabbed a small rock, and sent it humming into the woods. Not once, but every time he swung. His daughter was in awe at how good he still was. Paul was naturally talented in basketball, and he would spend many weekends showing his daughters his famous hook shot. He rarely missed a shot. The old guy still had it. Paul was a life-long San Francisco Giants, Lakers and LA Rams fan. Every sport season his daughters would hear about his “Mighty Rams, Mighty Giants or Mighty Lakers”. Win or lose, they were mighty.
