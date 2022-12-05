Yume Japanese Gardens is a small respite in midtown Tucson just south of Tucson Botanical Gardens. It is only around 7 years old and does not get the kind of notoriety that its next-door neighbor Tucson Botanical Gardens gets. We took our opportunity to visit Yume gardens after several attempts to visit, often stymied by changes of plans and bad (hot) weather. After 3 or 4 days of rain, it was finally going to get back up to a temperature that a decent Tucsonan would be seen out and about in, a high of 74. That still sounded cold to me, so I bundled up in long jeans, a sweatshirt and hiking boots, a bit of an overreaction. The sun came out in Tucson fashion, radiant and warm.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO