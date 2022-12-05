Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Fails Health Inspection, May Face Legal ActionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in TucsonGreyson FTucson, AZ
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend GetawayMelissa FrostTucson, AZ
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you are looking for a solid pizza, we’ve the best Tucson pizzerias to choose from. Whether you like a crispy thin or a deeeep, deep dish, we’ve got something for you!. A fitting destination to begin our list is none other than ANELLO, a restaurant in Tucson known for its pleasant atmosphere and wood fire pizza oven.
Could Tucson become “Battery Valley”?
Pima County, Tucson and Sun Corridor have been working to attract more tech heavy businesses, and lately they’ve had a double success in the world of sophisticated batteries.
Arizona witness reports fireballs shooting off nearby mountain
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: At the date and time of the witness report, the city of Benson was having its 5th Annual Lantern Festival where thousands of Chinese lanterns were lifted off into the night sky at about 8 p.m.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
New culinary experience opens in Tucson
A new culinary experience comes to Tucson where they are making the cooking process a step-by-step experience and allowing customers taste buds to travel around the world.
Town of Marana has increase in shoppers from Mexico
A study from the University of Arizona's Eller College of Management shows tourism from Mexico in southern Arizona is up compared to last year.
ABC 15 News
Gas prices in Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
KOLD-TV
Preteen girl missing from Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Authorities say Nevaeh Allred was last seen around 11 a.m. near East Speedway Boulevard and Camino Seco. At the time, she was wearing a blue tie-dye T-shirt...
AZFamily
Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – October 2022 – Presidio San Agustin del Tucson
The Spanish Army, led by an Irish mercenary Captain Hugh O’Conor, established a fort in what became Tucson in the 1780s. All or part of the fort was in use until the last of the original walls came down in the early 1900s. An archaeological excavation occurred between 2001...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Whiskey Del Bac introduces ‘exciting’ members club
Tucson distillery Whiskey Del Bac hosted the first of what it hopes will be many member events at its new Whiskey Club. Recently, distillery founders Stephen Paul and his daughter Amanda Paul threw open the doors of the plant to reveal to club members just exactly what they’re doing in the warehouse-size facility.
thisistucson.com
Where to find tamales in Tucson this holiday season
For many, tamales are synonymous with the holiday season. But tamales require a lot of work and technique learned over years of practice. Not everyone has the bandwidth to make them — so let’s explore where we can get tamales in Tucson. The most reliable places to get...
Settlement in Arizona's ketamine case
An Arizona fire and medical company has reached a settlement with a family that blamed their 23-year-old son's death on a paramedic's decision to inject him with ketamine.
azbigmedia.com
American Battery Factory brings $1.2B facility, 300 high-paying jobs to Tucson
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Paul Charles, President and CEO of American Battery Factory (ABF), today announced that Tucson, Ariz. has been selected as the site for the first in a planned series of battery cell gigafactories based in the United States. The site will serve as ABF’s official headquarters and will be the country’s largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells at approximately 2 million square feet, providing an estimated $1.2 billion in capital investment, $3.1 billion in economic impact to the state and accelerating the growth of the clean energy economy across the country. Approximately 300 high-paying jobs will be provided in the first phase of the factory’s opening, scaling up to 1,000 cumulative jobs. Positions include operations, production, scientific and technology jobs including research and development, automation and robotics, executive and other headquarter positions.
PCSD: Motorcycle wreck snarls traffic Wednesday near Shannon, Magee
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Wednesday wreck near North Shannon and West Magee Roads. According to PCSD, eastbound Magee was closed near the intersection.
southernarizonaguide.com
The Yume Japanese Gardens of Tucson
Yume Japanese Gardens is a small respite in midtown Tucson just south of Tucson Botanical Gardens. It is only around 7 years old and does not get the kind of notoriety that its next-door neighbor Tucson Botanical Gardens gets. We took our opportunity to visit Yume gardens after several attempts to visit, often stymied by changes of plans and bad (hot) weather. After 3 or 4 days of rain, it was finally going to get back up to a temperature that a decent Tucsonan would be seen out and about in, a high of 74. That still sounded cold to me, so I bundled up in long jeans, a sweatshirt and hiking boots, a bit of an overreaction. The sun came out in Tucson fashion, radiant and warm.
azbex.com
Battery Company to Lease 70 Acres in Pima for Factory
The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote this week on a lease-purchase agreement and incentives package for American Battery Factory, a Utah firm that plans to build a “gigafactory” at the Aerospace and Research Campus south of Tucson International Airport. ABF posted a brief statement to its...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Holiday festivities begin at La Encantada
La Encantada is celebrating the holiday season this year with extra evenings of Enchanted Snowfall and a variety of holiday-themed happenings. The beloved Tucson holiday tradition is back throughout December, this year with extra evenings of faux snow flurries falling in the courtyard Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 6:16 p.m. and 6:45 to 7 p.m. through Dec. 23.
$50K-winning lottery ticket sold at Tucson convenience store
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Tucson convenience store. According to Arizona Lottery, the winning ticket was sold for the Dec. 5 drawing at One Stop Market, 15390 West Ajo Highway.
thisistucson.com
Let's glow, Tucson. The Winterhaven Festival of Lights returns this weekend 💡
Tucson’s favorite holiday tradition, the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, returns for its 73rd year this weekend. The festival kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Winterhaven neighborhood near East Fort Lowell and North Country Club roads. The festival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. every day through Dec. 26.
