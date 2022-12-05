National reactions: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has best game of career in win over Titans

Jalen Hurts passed for three touchdowns, rushed for one, and the Eagles dominated the Titans on Sunday, earning a 35-10 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia contained Derrick Henry — who had 11 carries for 30 yards — and harassed Ryan Tannehill who was sacked six times. The Titans (7-5) lost their second straight but still have a 2.5-game lead in the AFC South.

The Eagles will now hit the road for three straight road games starting Sunday at the New York Giants. They follow by visiting Chicago and Dallas.

Here’s what the national media is saying after a dominant win.

The Ringer

Jalen Hurts has the best game of his career?

The Eagles hosted the Titans on Sunday afternoon in what was built up to be a physical game that was dominated by the Eagles. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry was shut down by the Eagles, held to just 30 yards on 11 carries. Jalen Hurts had yet another phenomenal outing, perhaps his best since he’s come into the league, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another score. Sheil and Ben discuss the big win for the Birds, and whether any team in the NFC can stop them from winning the NFC and playing in the Super Bowl.

NFL Media

There’s only one 11-1 team in the NFL.

NFL.com

A.J. Brown gets his revenge game against former Titans teammates.

Draft Day didn’t appear to be a pleasant experience for Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who could be seen shaking his head on camera in the team’s war room mere moments after the Brown trade to Philadelphia was made official. Vrabel likely felt similarly on Sunday, watching his former star wideout toast his secondary a few times. Brown and Titans general manager Jon Robinson exchanged pleasantries before the game, but the now-Eagles’ star — who has had some fumble issues lately — turned vengeful in grabbing eight catches (on 10 targets) for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Brian Baldinger

The only thing better than getting pressure on the opposing quarterback is getting that pressure without having to blitz.

Emmanuel Acho

A motivated A.J. Brown made his former teammates look silly at times.

CBS Sports

DeVonta Smith set the tone

We spent all summer talking about DeVonta Smith potentially regressing due to A.J. Brown’s arrival.

Smith has 61 catches for 711 yards and four touchdowns on the year, on pace for 86 catches and 1,007 yards for the season.

“We all grow from experiences — and I think experience is the biggest teacher,” Hurts said. “DeVonta’s grown from everything. He’s grown from stuff in college, from being a rookie last year, practice, all these things. His game’s been definitely taken to another level.”

Brian Baldinger

Jalen Hurts has never looked more comfortable than he did on Sunday.

AL.com

Jalen Hurts shifts gears as Eagles offense motors on

In beating the Green Bay Packers 40-33 last week, the Philadelphia Eagles had a season-high 363 rushing yards, with quarterback Jalen Hurts running for 157 on 17 carries. In beating the Tennessee Titans 35-10 on Sunday, the Eagles had a season-high 386 passing yards, with Hurts throwing for 380 and three touchdowns.

Clarence Hill Jr.

Weeks after he suggested the Eagles were frauds and not the No. 1 team in the league, Hill appears to have had a change of heart.

Brian Baldinger

Does Philadelphia have the best deep ball combination in the NFL?

Jeff Kerr

Does Philadelphia have the NFL’s undisputed No Fly Zone?

Field Yates

Philadelphia has the personnel to punch an opponent out in multiple ways.