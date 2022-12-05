Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
therealdeal.com
Langdon Street Capital snags Plano multifam, bullish on TX
Langdon Street Capital continued its residential spending spree as the company continues to be bullish in the Texas multifamily market. The Los Angeles-based firm acquired 124 units in the North Dallas suburbs. Willmax Capital Management sold the Independence Crossing apartments in Plano to Langdon in a deal brokered by JLL...
therealdeal.com
DFW rental market feeling the chill
Just in time for the holidays, rent growth in Dallas-Fort Worth is cooling. Year-over-year, rent growth in the area was cut in half in November versus the previous year. The month saw rents increasing an average of 8.3 percent last month, while in 2021 growth saw a 16.1 percent increase versus 2020. On the national level, month-over-month prices decreased 1 percent, according to Apartment List’s November Report. Dallas rents, however, decreased at a slightly quicker pace at 1.2 percent.
therealdeal.com
JCPenney returns to Plano HQ next spring
It’s been more than two years, but JCPenney is pushing forward with plans for its Plano headquarters space. Back in May, the department store announced to employees that it was moving its offices back to the Plano campus it built originally in 1992. The renovated offices will span more than 220,000 square feet, according to the Dallas Morning News.
therealdeal.com
Sweet deal: Swiss chocolatier touches down in Fort Worth
Life is like a box of chocolates. Sometimes it’s made in Fort Worth, Texas. Läderach, a chocolate company hailing from Switzerland, just became the latest manufacturer to touch down in AllianceTexas. The company is reportedly planning to build a huge industrial development with a new distribution hub, according to the Dallas Morning News. Plans call for more than 42,000 square feet of shipping space in the Alliance Northport 5 building in Northlake, north of Fort Worth.
therealdeal.com
Ad agency adds full floor to lease in Dallas’ West End
Big D continues to post big office leases. An advertising agency recently doubled its space at the Luminary, a 4-year-old office building in the West End of downtown. LERMA/ advertising agency is expanding its space just months after the seven-story building changed hands. The Dallas-based firm first inked its lease at 401 North Houston Street barely a year ago. Now it’s adding another full floor, growing from 28,000 to 56,000 square feet, the Dallas Business Journal reports.
therealdeal.com
Wells Fargo’s secretive Texas hub starts next month
A massive Wells Fargo campus in Las Colinas begins construction next month. “Project Falcon,” as the $400 million campus was codenamed in planning documents, is set to break ground next month, according to the Dallas Morning News. The 22-acre campus is being built near the corner of Las Colinas Boulevard and Promenade Parkway, not far from the Irving Convention Center and Toyota Music Factory.
therealdeal.com
Goldman Sachs tapped Dallas for its engineering talent
“It’s about hiring engineers here,” CEO David Solomon told hundreds of members of the Dallas Citizens Council this week, the Dallas Morning News reported. Half of the investment bank’s employees are in their 20s, Solomon said. “I don’t believe that people should be working for Goldman Sachs...
Comments / 0