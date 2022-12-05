Conservation work has revealed new secrets about a 16th century painting that has gone on display for the first time since undergoing restoration.The Italian Renaissance painting of the Madonna and Child, painted in Florence in the 1520s, has been unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife, where it has never been exhibited before.During the restoration work, infrared photography revealed for the first time a shadowy image, believed to be Joseph, beneath layers of paint.Meanwhile, research, which involved the Universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow, inspired gallery staff to investigate the story of how the picture made its way from Florence to Fife.Not...

3 DAYS AGO