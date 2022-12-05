ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, MN

Charges filed in alleged credit card fraud investigation

By Annie Harman
Waseca County News
 4 days ago

A Janesville woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly opened two credit card accounts under the name and personal information of another individual.

Amanda Lee Wheelock, 43, was charged last week in Waseca County District court with felony financial transaction card fraud. The charges stem from an investigation law enforcement started in April.

According to the criminal complaint, a male known to Wheelock went to the Janesville Police Department in April to report two credit cards that had been opened in his named without his authorization or knowledge. The male reportedly told police he believed Wheelock to be the suspect as the accounts opened with his name and social security number had contact information connected to Wheelock, including an email and phone number.

The male discovered the fraudulent accounts when he received a credit card bill from Credit One, which he did not have an account with, and then discovered a Capital One account he did not open through an Experian Application, according to the report.

The male said Wheelock allegedly denied opening the accounts when confronted and refused to go with him to the police department. Police also attempted to contact Wheelock several times, but according to the complaint she never returned the calls.

In May, police requested administrative subpoenas for both credit card companies concerning the accounts. Police received the Credit One results later that month, showing an email and phone number on the account connected to Wheelock. The Capital One results were received in August, according to police, and showed the same email and phone number.

In September, police met with staff at Janesville State Bank to request information regarding a bank account that had made payments to the two credit card accounts based on information received in the subpoenas. The bank confirmed the account belonged to Wheelock and no other persons were authorized on the account, according to court records.

Court documents show the Capital One credit card was first used in July 2021 and last used on Jan. 31, 2022, the Credit One card was used between Jan. 22 and Feb. 1, and the total amount used on purchases between the two cards was $4.478.

Wheelock’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

