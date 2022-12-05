Read full article on original website
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Elon Musk Shared A Rare Picture Of His Son X Æ A-12, And Yes, It Appears He Really Goes By Just "X"
Well that's a relief for his future school teachers.
14 Screenshots Of Older People Who Created Unintentionally Hilarious Christmas Greetings
They've certainly got the spirit!!
8 cups of water a day could be too much
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Advice to drink eight cups of water a day is wrong. New research in the journal Science says that for most healthy adults, eight cups are more than you need. The guidance dates back to 1945 and actually said we were all supposed to consume 64 ounces of water a day from many sources - could be juice, could be soup - but it's often misinterpreted as eight cups of water. Researchers say if you still want to drink eight cups, go for it. Just stay near a bathroom. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Swear words across languages may have more in common than previously thought
ROBIN WILLIAMS: (As Mork) Shazbot - I missed. MCKAY: And I'd also seen "Battlestar Galactica," and there's this word, frak, which functions as a swear word. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "BATTLESTAR GALACTICA") EDWARD JAMES OLMOS: (As Admiral William Adama) You're both frakking cowards. MICHAEL HOGAN: (As Saul Tigh) Watch your...
After Brittney Griner's release, where does the pay gap in women's sports stand?
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
Does some art deserve to be attacked by climate activists?
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). ULABY: Critic and author Blake Gopnik says this suggests that art is not irrelevant. BLAKE GOPNIK: It matters to people in a way that really surprises me as an art critic. I mean, you know, this stuff is supposed to be esoteric. ULABY: But...
A scientific survey takes a look at 'vocal mimicry' in parrots
You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That is Yoko, a cockatoo that recently participated in a research survey looking at the phenomenon of vocal mimicry in parrots - what we often refer to when we say that parrots are, quote, "talking." Over 900 pet parrots were included in the survey published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.
The Internet is losing it over the second season of 'The White Lotus'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Vox senior correspondent Alex Abad-Santos about the second season of "The White Lotus" and why the internet can't stop coming up with theories about the finale.
Chaos reigns at Twitter as Musk manages 'by whims'
This is FRESH AIR. I am Terry Gross. Ever since Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, bought Twitter for $44 billion in late April, Twitter has been in chaos. Musk has made and then withdrawn decisions including trying to retract his offer to buy Twitter. He's fired executives, cut the number of full-time employees in half, and then realized maybe he'd gone too far and tried to hire back some people he just terminated. He's floated ideas for subscription services and for charging a fee to verify that your account is really yours. But those ideas were met with widespread opposition. The number of content moderators has been slashed. Hate speech on Twitter has increased. Musk offered to reinstate Trump on Twitter after polling Twitter users about whether to do it. Some of the responders may have been bots.
'Harry and Meghan' gets harsh review
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have more to say about why they left the royal family. And they're saying it in a Netflix series. NPR London correspondent and royal watcher Frank Langfitt is here. Hey there, Frank. FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Hey, Steve. INSKEEP: And this is literally...
