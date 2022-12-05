MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County woman allegedly shot her brother in the hand just days after they tried to get each other arrested for weed. According to a criminal complaint, the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Orchard Hill Lane in Masontown for a reported domestic situation on Nov. 30. Deputies arrived on scene and met with 60-year-old Duane Jenkins and 69-year-old Cynthia Motta, a brother and sister pair who both live in the home, the complaint said.

