Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNT-TV
Hot start gives WVU win over Navy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball opened its home stand with an 85-64 win over Navy at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. The Midshipmen gave West Virginia a good test, battling with the Mountaineers through the second half. The WVU defense held tough, though, keeping Navy to its lowest field goal percentage of the season thus far.
WVNT-TV
Baker, Gee address football coaching situation at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker, the 13th director of athletics at West Virginia University, will be “in the trenches” evaluating WVU’s football program as he gets his bearings in Morgantown. Baker and WVU President E. Gordon Gee spoke and fielded questions for roughly 40 minutes on...
WVNT-TV
Woman allegedly shot her brother after they tried to get each other arrested for weed in Preston County
MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County woman allegedly shot her brother in the hand just days after they tried to get each other arrested for weed. According to a criminal complaint, the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Orchard Hill Lane in Masontown for a reported domestic situation on Nov. 30. Deputies arrived on scene and met with 60-year-old Duane Jenkins and 69-year-old Cynthia Motta, a brother and sister pair who both live in the home, the complaint said.
Comments / 0