NASDAQ
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
NASDAQ
EMLP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund ETF (Symbol: EMLP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.96, changing hands as low as $26.91 per share. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMLP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.52, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
NASDAQ
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
NASDAQ
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $250.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products...
NASDAQ
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - HQY
In trading on Friday, shares of HealthEquity Inc (Symbol: HQY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.06, changing hands as low as $62.13 per share. HealthEquity Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
When thinking of dividends, common sectors that come to the minds of many include utilities, finance, and consumer staples. However, it could surprise some that several technology companies also reward their investors handsomely. Technology stocks are generally not targeted by income-focused investors, as it’s common for these companies to utilize...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain LabCorp (LH) Stock for Now
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp LH, is gaining from the strength in its Drug Development business. The company’s continued efforts to identify and expand in high-growth opportunity areas instils optimism. However, stiff competition and foreign exchange headwinds do not bode well. In the past year, the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Why Is Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Southwest Gas (SWX). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Southwest Gas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
KR vs. SFM: One Grocery Stock Has a Clear Advantage — For Now
Investors looking for recession-resistant stocks may need to look no further than grocery stores, especially as inflation raises prices and boosts revenues. However, not all grocery chains are created equal. In this piece, we compared two grocery stocks. Kroger (NYSE:KR) owns a long list of grocery store chains, some of...
NASDAQ
Why Is Green Dot (GDOT) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Green Dot (GDOT). Shares have added about 3.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Green Dot due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Independent Bank (INDB) Announces 7.8% Increase in Dividend
Independent Bank Corp. INDB rewards investors with a 7.8% hike in the quarterly dividend. The company will now pay a dividend of 55 cents per share, up from 51 cents paid out in the prior quarter. The dividend will be paid out on Jan 6, 2023, to shareholders of record...
NASDAQ
PH vs. NDSN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - General Industrial stocks have likely encountered both Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Nordson (NDSN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Ryder System’s R efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
NASDAQ
D.R. Horton (DHI) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss. D.R. Horton, Inc.’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, D.R. Horton’s fiscal 2022 results were highlighted by 42% improvement in pre-tax income, 350 basis point (bps) expansion in pre-tax profit margin and 21% increase in revenues. These results reflect production capabilities, industry-leading market share, broad geographic footprint and diverse product offerings across multiple brands.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn
The good thing about market crashes is that bull markets invariably follow them. And whereas bear markets tend to be measured in months, the subsequent rallies can go on for years. Since 1928, the average bear market has lasted 15 months while the average bull market lasted three years. Even...
