Morocco vs Spain live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup today

Morocco and Spain meet today's first Round of 16 clash in this topsy-turvy 2022 World Cup which saw the former top Group F and the latter finish as runner-up in Group E. In normal times the Spanish would be hot favourites, but Qatar has taught us to forget everything we thought we knew about form. Frankly, anything could happen, so make sure you know how to watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free with our helpful guide.

The electric storms that were threatening today's knockout games now aren't expected to emerge until tomorrow, leaving the clear and hot playing conditions we've become familiar with at Doha.

Morocco vs Spain live stream

Date: Tuesday, December 6

Kick-off: 3pm (GMT) / 10am (EST)

Free live stream: ITVX

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Take yourself back to half-time during Spain's clash with Japan. 1-0 up and toying with the opposition, pundits were purring about Spain as the best-looking team at the tournament. Forty-five minutes later and Luis Enrique's team were clinging on and relying on Germany to beat Costa Rica to allow them to squeeze out of the group as runner-up on goal difference alone. Busquets, Pedri, Morata and the rest will need to dust themselves down and reconnect with that immaculate first-half performance for today's game.

Morocco's win over Belgium joined Japan vs Germany and Saudi Arabia vs Argentina as one of the tournament's early giant killings. Their surprising stubbing out of the of the dying embers of the Red Devils' 'Golden Generation' got Moroccan fans dreaming of something special. And with a starting line-up boasting talents like Sofiane Boufal, Romain Saïss and, of course, superstar Achraf Hakimi, it feels like (almost) anything is possible for the Atlas Lions.

Very much a local derby, when they met in Russia four years ago, it took Spain an injury time equalizer to prevent an embarrassing defeat. Can Morocco really go one better this time around?

To find out, tune into this Round of 16 match that kicks off at 3pm GMT / 10am ET today at the 45,000-seater Education City Stadium at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022 .

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Morocco vs Spain live stream for free on ITV. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX ( STV in Scotland ), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Morocco vs Spain live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Morocco vs Spain live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Morocco vs Spain live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think. View Deal

How to use a VPN for Morocco vs Spain live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Morocco vs Spain live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Morocco vs Spain

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Morocco vs Spain live stream. The match airs on FOX. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free on iPlayer and ITVX.

Morocco vs Spain live stream | Sling 50% off first month

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime. View Deal

Morocco vs Spain live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here. View Deal

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Morocco vs Spain

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Morocco vs Spain in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Morocco vs Spain live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Morocco vs Spain live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Morocco vs Spain live stream kick-off times

Global Morocco vs Spain kick-off times

Local: 6pm

6pm Central Europe: 4pm

4pm Morocco: 4pm

4pm UK: 3pm

3pm USA (ET/PT): 10am / 7am

10am / 7am Australia: 2am

2am New Zealand: 4am

4am India: 8.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

ROUND of 16 FIXTURES

Saturday, 3rd December 2022

Netherlands 3-1 USA

Argentina 3-1 Australia

Sunday, 4th December 2022

France 3-1 Poland

England 3-0 Senegal

Monday, 5th December 2022

Japan vs Croatia (Al Janoub Stadium; 3pm)

Brazil vs South Korea (Stadium 974; 7pm)

Tuesday, 6th December 2022

Morocco vs Spain (Education City Stadium; 3pm)

Portugal vs Switzerland (Lusail Iconic Stadium; 7pm)