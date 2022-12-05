ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Lady Chatterley's Lover cast: who's who in the period drama

By Grace Morris
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CU5sG_0jY4UGJL00

Lady Chatterley's Lover is a Netflix adaptation of the famous 1928 novel by D.H. Lawrence, which tells the story of Lady Connie Chatterley (Emma Corrin), an upper-class woman who is unhappily married to her husband Sir Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett).

She soon falls for Oliver Mellors (Jack O'Connell), the gamekeeper on her husband's estate and the forbidden lovers have secret trysts that lead Connie to have a sexual awakening.

A star-studded cast leads the acting ensemble for Lady Chatterley's Lover , including an Emmy-award nominee. Here's everything you need to know.

Lady Chatterley's Lover cast: who's who in the period drama

Emma Corrin as Lady Connie Chatterley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPO7I_0jY4UGJL00

Emma Corrin as Lady Chatterley. (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix)

Emma Corrin plays the titular role of Lady Connie Chatterley, an aristocrat who falls for Oliver Mellors, the gamekeeper on the Chatterley family estate. Seeking solace in her husband's gamekeeper, the pair embark in a passionate affair and their secret rendezvous lead her to have a sexual awakening.

Emma is no stranger to the world of period dramas as they famously played Princess Diana in The Crown season 4 and recently starred alongside Harry Styles in My Policeman .

Talking to What To Watch, Emma pointed out the similarities between the previous period drama characters they've played to the complex Lady Chatterley.

"The common denominator between The Crown , My Policeman and Lady Chatterley’s Lover is that these women long to be freed within themselves, and recognized, and validated in their sexuality. It’s amazing if you think about how they’re all set at very different periods of time, and yet that is something that is sort of timeless, the need to be wanted, to be desired."

Jack O'Connell as Oliver Mellors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MW9va_0jY4UGJL00

Jack O'Connell as Oliver Mellors. (Image credit: Seamus Ryan/Netflix)

Jack O'Connell stars as Oliver Mellors, Lady Chatterley's lover and the gamekeeper on the Chatterley estate. He never expected to capture the attention of the lady of the manor and is aware of the dangerous risk he's taking.

Jack recently appeared as Paddy Maybe in the BBC One war drama SAS Rogue Heroes and has previously starred in This Is England, Skins, Starred Up, Unbroken, Skins, '71, The North Water and more.

Matthew Duckett as Sir Clifford Chatterley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38srje_0jY4UGJL00

Matthew Duckett as Clifford. (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix)

Matthew Duckett portrays Sir Clifford Chatterley, Lady Chatterley's husband who returns from the First World War with devastating injuries that have left him unable to walk. Connie's love for him begins to dwindle and she starts to feel trapped in their marriage as he's oblivious to the fact that their lack of romance is an issue.

Matthew's acting credits include A Confession, Demetrinox and Doctors .

Joely Richardson as Mrs. Bolton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSL0u_0jY4UGJL00

Joely Richardson as Mrs. Bolton. (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix)

Joely Richardson is Mrs. Bolton, a widowed housekeeper who takes care of Clifford and she starts to feel sympathetic for Connie as she gets to know her.

"Mrs Bolton really believes in love, and that’s such a beautiful thing, especially since she had lost her own husband. So she’s both on Clifford’s side, Connie’s side and Mellors’ side. And I love people like that," Joely told us of her character.

Joely actually played the role of Lady Chatterley in the 1993 BBC television series of Lady Chatterley's Lover opposite Sean Bean. She has since appeared in The Sandman , Nip/Tuck, The Tudors, Red Sparrow and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Faye Marsay as Hilda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZlZ1_0jY4UGJL00

Emma Corrin as Lady Constance and Faye Marsay as Hilda. (Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Netflix)

Faye Marsay stars as Hilda, Connie's sister, who steps in when she discovers that Connie has been struggling in her marriage. Hilda's not a fan of Clifford, but she's concerned that Connie's affair will worsen her already complicated situation.

Faye's acting credits include Game of Thrones , Fresh Meat, The White Queen, Black Mirror , The Bletchley Circle and Deep Water.

Who else stars in Lady Chatterley's Lover?

Also starring in Lady Chatterley's Lover are...

  • Ella Hunt as Mrs. Flint
  • Eugene O'Hare as Michaelis
  • Sandra Huggett as Mrs. Betts
  • Christopher Jordan as Mr. Betts
  • Ellie Piercy as Mrs. Wheedon
  • Anthony Brophy as Sir Malcolm Reid
  • Marianne McIvor as Mrs. Warren
  • Rachel Andrews as Lily Weeden
  • Jonah Russell as Mr. Linley
  • Nicholas Bishop as Ned
  • Alistair Findlay as Sir Geoffrey Chatterley

Lady Chatterley's Lover is available to watch on Netflix now.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter

Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
KANSAS STATE
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set

Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
People

Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'

The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: Life Imitates Art as Warwick Davis Returns to Willow

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Vibe

Mariah Carey Says She Never Deemed Herself The ‘Queen Of Christmas’

Mariah Carey has been the Queen of Christmas for as long as most of Gen-Z has been alive. Coincidentally, the diamond-certified singer reveals the title was bestowed upon her as opposed to it being self-proclaimed declaration. During her Wednesday (Dec. 7) appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Carey, 52, admitted, “First of all, may I say I never called myself the Queen of Christmas. Can we please be clear on that? Others have said the ‘self-proclaimed’ Queen of Christmas. Really, I’m going to do that? They can look up every interview I’ve ever done, and, not to get...
TV Fanatic

Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow!

Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at Hello Tomorrow!, the new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17,...
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy