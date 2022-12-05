Read full article on original website
This Luxe NYC Hotel Unveils Its New Lavish Apartments With Sweeping Views of Central Park
Sometimes just visiting New York City isn’t enough. The Thompson Central Park agrees, which is why the hotel has expanded its posh accommodations for those looking for a more permanent stay in the Big Apple. This week, the luxury lodgings unveiled the ONE11 Residences on top of its pre-existing hotel, just steps away from Billionaires’ Row in NYC’s Midtown neighborhood. The property has unveiled four model apartments of the 99 new one- and two-bedroom residences are now perched on the building’s top nine floors, starting at the 34th floor. And if you’re looking for those iconic city views, you’ll find them...
CNBC
Manhattan renters face sticker shock with average rent at $5,200
The median rent for a Manhattan apartment in November hit $4,033, up from $3,964 in October, according to a report from Douglas Elliman and Miller Samuel. The average rent, which is often skewed by luxury sales, fell slightly for the month but is still up 19% over last year, hitting $5,249 in November.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Inside Brooklyn Borough Hall’s first-ever holiday market
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — One of the perks of living or working in Downtown Brooklyn is easy access to the inaugural holiday market at Brooklyn Borough Hall, presented by Urbanspace. The market, which resembles a little village snuggled within Borough Hall Plaza near the corner of Joralemon and Court streets,...
offmetro.com
10 Best Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City
You’re probably looking for a great place to have a business lunch in New York City, but you don’t know where to start. Maybe, you’ve heard good things about Balthazar, Le Bernardin, and Scarpetta, but you’re not sure they’re the right fit for you. If...
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
therealdeal.com
Historic townhouses top Brooklyn’s luxury market
Historic townhouses scored the top two contracts in Brooklyn last week. The most expensive Kings County home to find a buyer was a townhouse at 28 Willow Street in Brooklyn Heights asking $6.1 million, according to Compass’ weekly report. Built in 1858, the 3,500-square-foot, four bedroom, four-bathroom home was...
Mayor Eric Adams unveils $44M investment to get New Yorkers healthier
There's a new, multi-million dollar push to get New Yorkers healthier, and Mayor Eric Adams is using himself as exhibit A.
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
pix11.com
Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD hunt: police
An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in Brooklyn and Manhattan — two of them fatal — surrendered early Tuesday amid an intense manhunt, police said. Alleged NYC serial shooter surrenders after NYPD …. An alleged serial shooter wanted in connection to three attacks in...
therealdeal.com
Adams announces “moonshot” goal: 500K new NYC homes
Mayor Eric Adams has changed his mind about numerical housing targets. The mayor announced Thursday a “moonshot” goal of creating 500,000 homes over the next decade. Adams previously declined to set unit-based housing goals, which was a hallmark of the de Blasio and Bloomberg administrations. A key difference...
metroairportnews.com
JFK Airport Terminal 4 Announces Launch of T4 Services
JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), announced the launch of T4 Services, a suite of guest services for travelers at T4. These services, launching during the busy travel season, will provide customers with a cohesive package of valuable offerings to make their travel experience at T4 as smooth as possible.
fashionista.com
Nam Cho Fine Jewelry: Administrative Assistant/Office Coordinator Position, Located in New York City
Nam Cho Fine Jewelry is currently looking for a responsible Office Coordinator/Assistant to perform a variety of administrative tasks. We are a small company but fast growing, with family-like environment. Duties include providing support to our team by assisting in daily office and general administrative needs. Administrative Assistant responsibilities include...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar. Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
Bronx has highest poverty rate in NY; rate across state higher than national average
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Poverty rates in New York are higher than the national average, with nearly 14 percent of residents facing economic hardship, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found in a report released Thursday. Nationwide, the poverty rate in 2021 was 12.8 percent, DiNapoli said. New York has had a higher rate than the national average […]
Man, 61, fatally struck by BMW driver in Brooklyn
A man was fatally struck by a 19-year-old BMW driver in Bedford-Stuyvesant late Monday, police said.
theexaminernews.com
Places to Eat Before or After the Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show
The glittering 31st Holiday Train Show is on track through Jan. 16 at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx near Fordham University. It’s an annual seasonal treat that draws thousands from the Hudson Valley, a must for the young and the young at heart. I look forward...
lifetrixcorner.com
Who Is Liable for Sidewalk Slip and Fall Injuries In New York?
Slip and fall accidents on sidewalks can cause serious injuries, leaving victims with medical bills and missed workdays, among other inconveniences. In New York City, the liability for injuries can vary greatly depending on who owns or operates the property adjacent to the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon for the owner of the property next to a sidewalk to be held responsible for accidents that occur. Provided the defect was caused by the owner or operator of the property, they are usually liable for any injuries resulting from it. This could include uneven pavement, cracks, tree roots, and other hazards. The party responsible could also be federal, state, or municipal government entities, depending on who owns or maintains the sidewalk at issue.
NY1
Morning Briefing: 4 shot in the Bronx; lawmakers' plans to tackle maternal mortality
Good morning, New York City. Here's what you need to know today. Look for passing light rain today, especially near noon. Temperatures will peak in the 50s. The sun will be back tomorrow. Hourly Forecast | Interactive Radar. Around NYC. 1. 4 people, including 3 teens, shot in the Bronx.
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle while crossing street on Upper East Side
Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a woman on the Upper East Side Thursday night.
