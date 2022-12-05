ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado State University

CSU and CSU Spur looking for volunteers during National Western Stock Show

CSU volunteers are needed for the annual National Western Stock Show, which draws about 700,000 – more people than the Olympics. While Colorado State University’s history with the National Western Stock Show began with the first year of the event in 1906, the CSU Spur campus represents a new milestone and a new connection to the north Denver site.
Colorado State University

Puerto Rican pup receives the gift of a healthy future thanks to minimally-invasive heart procedure at CSU

This holiday season provides a special reason to celebrate for an adorable pup named Will and his community of supporters at the Puerto Rico Humane Society. On Dec. 1, the 9-month-old pup received a rare cardiac procedure performed by experts at the Colorado State University James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Will is now recovering and ready for his forever home, thanks to the generosity of his local community who raised funds to send him to Fort Collins for care.
FORT COLLINS, CO

