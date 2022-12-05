This holiday season provides a special reason to celebrate for an adorable pup named Will and his community of supporters at the Puerto Rico Humane Society. On Dec. 1, the 9-month-old pup received a rare cardiac procedure performed by experts at the Colorado State University James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital. Will is now recovering and ready for his forever home, thanks to the generosity of his local community who raised funds to send him to Fort Collins for care.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO