Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
klif.com
“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
Study: North Texas city ranked among worst for pastry lovers in the nation
Pastries are the best. There is no better compliment to a nice cup of coffee than a good pastry.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Dallas Observer
The Violet Crown Opens This Weekend in Dallas, Replacing the Old Magnolia Theater
As any experienced cinephile will tell you, the majority of major releases, exclusive screenings and specialty events within the film industry take place in New York and Los Angeles. This is true even though Dallas has one of the most robust film markets in the country. Considering that Cinemark’s headquarters...
Fall foliage peaks around Dallas-Fort Worth
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Driving around North Texas, you have probably seen it. Gorgeous fall foliage is taking over the metroplex, but it wasn't exactly a sight many were expecting. Earlier this fall, the Texas A&M Forest Service predicted this year DFW would see muted fall colors due to the struggling effects of drought, but that's certainly not the case. So what happened? Brett Johnson, an urban biologist for the City of Dallas says it took a certain combination of factors to create the blanket of colors. "The last week or so we have just had some spectacular colors being seen in our trees,"...
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
WATCH: Dallas Zoo introduces adorable baby hippo to the world along with name & gender
"She's only in week two of exploring and it's been really cool to see her grow and be fearless. She's a really curious little calf. "
dallasexpress.com
Respiratory Illnesses Overwhelming ERs
Some area emergency rooms have been overwhelmed as hospitals continue to witness the “triple threat” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 cases proliferating across North Texas. Over the past month, Medical City Denton’s emergency department has witnessed seven times more positive influenza tests and 20% more...
fortworthreport.org
Winter break is coming for Fort Worth students. Here’s when it starts and ends.
Students across Fort Worth are counting down the days. Yes, for Christmas and other holidays. But also for the start of their two-week winter break. Unsure of when the break starts for your school district? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city.
This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood
You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Can’t-Miss Day Trips From Dallas
If you feel like you need to change your surroundings for a day, you might want to consider one of the following day trips from Dallas, Texas. Even though Dallas is a large and vibrant city with plenty to see and do, it is not uncommon for Dallasites to often feel bogged down in their everyday schedule.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
Fire at Army Navy Thrift Store in Harry Hines Boulevard shopping center upgraded to four-alarm
DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
COVID: Experts urge vaccination as cases skyrocket in Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — New numbers show that COVID infections are making a holiday return, the case count in Dallas County nearly doubling in just a couple of weeks."And so have hospitalizations," warns Steve Miff, CEO of the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation or PCCI. "So, we are embarking on a period unfortunately right before the holidays where in addition to flu... we have to continue to deal with COVID. " The non-profit PCCI leverages the power of data to guide decision-making regarding healthcare issues. They've been kept busy during the pandemic, tracking infections, noting gaps in services, marking progress, and alerting...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
KTEN.com
Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
