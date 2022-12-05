ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CBS DFW

Highly contagious strain of dog flu spreading in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A highly contagious strain of dog flu is starting to spread in North Texas. Experts say it's something you need to know about, especially if you plan on boarding your pets in the next few weeks."When the dogs came home from the kennel, one of them, Fionna, was coughing already," said Jason Smith of Fort Worth. He found out his dogs were sick after boarding his pets over Thanksgiving."I was very surprised that all three dogs had flu symptoms within 24 hours after getting back from the kennel," he said.Smith isn't alone. Operation Kindness, a shelter...
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fall foliage peaks around Dallas-Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Driving around North Texas, you have probably seen it. Gorgeous fall foliage is taking over the metroplex, but it wasn't exactly a sight many were expecting. Earlier this fall, the Texas A&M Forest Service predicted this year DFW would see muted fall colors due to the struggling effects of drought, but that's certainly not the case. So what happened? Brett Johnson, an urban biologist for the City of Dallas says it took a certain combination of factors to create the blanket of colors.  "The last week or so we have just had some spectacular colors being seen in our trees,"...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Respiratory Illnesses Overwhelming ERs

Some area emergency rooms have been overwhelmed as hospitals continue to witness the “triple threat” of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and COVID-19 cases proliferating across North Texas. Over the past month, Medical City Denton’s emergency department has witnessed seven times more positive influenza tests and 20% more...
DENTON, TX
KEEL Radio

This Buc-ee’s Sign Shockingly Popped Up Inside A Neighborhood

You wake up, shower, dress, down a cup of coffee, start the car, pull out of the driveway, and see a big "COMING SOON!!!" sign with the familiar Buc-ee's beaver on it. Right there in your neighborhood. What's your first reaction...shock? Horror? Excitement? Confession? I'm pretty sure it would be a mix of all of these.
DALLAS, TX
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Can’t-Miss Day Trips From Dallas

If you feel like you need to change your surroundings for a day, you might want to consider one of the following day trips from Dallas, Texas. Even though Dallas is a large and vibrant city with plenty to see and do, it is not uncommon for Dallasites to often feel bogged down in their everyday schedule.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

COVID: Experts urge vaccination as cases skyrocket in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — New numbers show that COVID infections are making a holiday return, the case count in Dallas County nearly doubling in just a couple of weeks."And so have hospitalizations," warns Steve Miff, CEO of the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation or PCCI.  "So, we are embarking on a period unfortunately right before the holidays where in addition to flu... we have to continue to deal with COVID. "  The non-profit PCCI leverages the power of data to guide decision-making regarding healthcare issues. They've been kept busy during the pandemic, tracking infections, noting gaps in services, marking progress, and alerting...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Siren wails in Gainesville after ant attack

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KTEN) — It turns out there was nothing to worry about Wednesday morning for Gainesville residents who heard emergency sirens going off. There was no severe weather in the area; Gainesville police said ants got into an electrical circuit board and shorted it out... causing the siren to begin wailing.
GAINESVILLE, TX

Community Policy