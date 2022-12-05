ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dallasexpress.com

North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns

Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Axios Houston

A guide to holiday fun in Dallas

If you happen to be heading to North Texas for the holidays, we've got some tips to make the journey as bright and gay as possible.Driving the news: Our incredibly wise and attractive colleagues at Axios Dallas have whipped up a quick tip sheet.They even wrote that line. What to do: If you do nothing else, you must go to the Dallas Arboretum to see the annual Christmas displays."Holiday at the Arboretum" includes 12 ornate vignettes depicting the 12 days of Christmas and an elaborate Christmas village with drinks, snacks and various goodies for sale. There's also a mansion...
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night

Sachse will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex. The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School. At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of...
SACHSE, TX
Dallas Observer

The Coolest Holiday Events in DFW, From Drag Bingo to Swiftiemas

Don’t ask how it got here so fast, but the holidays officially began when you took that final bite of turkey last week. So, ready or not, you’ve got to fall in line with the rest of society and give a warm welcome back to red and green everything, stuffy company holiday parties and hearing "All I Want for Christmas" over and over and over again. ‘Tis the damn season, gals and pals, so there’s nothing to do but enjoy it and attend any of the events below around North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West

After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
PLANO, TX
Shorthorn

Downtown Arlington prepares for 19th annual Holiday Lights Parade

The Holiday Lights Parade returns to downtown Arlington Saturday Dec. 10 for friends and family to camp along the parade route and enjoy the sounds of the season. According to the Holiday Lights Parade’s website, the first tree lighting was in 1993 at City Hall where a musical review was staged on the steps. The first annual Star-Telegram Parade of Light was held in 2002, when UTA students Brandon Wheat and Misty Aguero served as the parades’ grand marshals.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

JCPenney Plans New Local HQ

Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed

DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fall foliage peaks around Dallas-Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Driving around North Texas, you have probably seen it. Gorgeous fall foliage is taking over the metroplex, but it wasn't exactly a sight many were expecting. Earlier this fall, the Texas A&M Forest Service predicted this year DFW would see muted fall colors due to the struggling effects of drought, but that's certainly not the case. So what happened? Brett Johnson, an urban biologist for the City of Dallas says it took a certain combination of factors to create the blanket of colors.  "The last week or so we have just had some spectacular colors being seen in our trees,"...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco

Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall

If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
DALLAS, TX

