Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Rental Scooters Expected to Return to Dallas In WeeksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
A guide to holiday fun in Dallas
If you happen to be heading to North Texas for the holidays, we've got some tips to make the journey as bright and gay as possible.Driving the news: Our incredibly wise and attractive colleagues at Axios Dallas have whipped up a quick tip sheet.They even wrote that line. What to do: If you do nothing else, you must go to the Dallas Arboretum to see the annual Christmas displays."Holiday at the Arboretum" includes 12 ornate vignettes depicting the 12 days of Christmas and an elaborate Christmas village with drinks, snacks and various goodies for sale. There's also a mansion...
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
sachsenews.com
Christmas Extravaganza scheduled tomorrow night
Sachse will host its annual Christmas Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Municipal Complex. The first part of the event will feature a parade from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning outside Sachse High School. At 7 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will take place in front of...
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
Your Guide To Holiday Events In Plano, McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Dallas
‘Tis the season and Collin County is full of parades, live performances, sip n’ shop events and holiday festivals. Take a look at all the events the community is getting ready for us. Stay tuned for updates and new additions. 1st Annual Toys & Tunes Ft. Neal McCoy. Dec...
Dallas Observer
The Coolest Holiday Events in DFW, From Drag Bingo to Swiftiemas
Don’t ask how it got here so fast, but the holidays officially began when you took that final bite of turkey last week. So, ready or not, you’ve got to fall in line with the rest of society and give a warm welcome back to red and green everything, stuffy company holiday parties and hearing "All I Want for Christmas" over and over and over again. ‘Tis the damn season, gals and pals, so there’s nothing to do but enjoy it and attend any of the events below around North Texas.
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Frisco eatery Tender Smokehouse finds success in simplicity
El Jefe ($15) comes with brisket, pulled pork, sausage and barbecue beans served between slices of Texas toast and topped with a spare rib. This menu item is pictured with pineapple coleslaw ($3). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Dante Ramirez opened Tender Smokehouse in downtown Celina in 2017, he could have...
JCPenney’s Plano Headquarters To Reopen At Legacy West
After more than two years, JCPenney will bring employees back to its Plano headquarters. Employees have worked from home or in vacant stores since the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Real Deal, JCPenney announced the headquarters would be moving to the 318,067 square-foot building at 6501 Legacy Drive which has been renamed CalWest.The new and improved offices will cover more than 220,000 square feet.
This Celina, Texas Home Has The Spiciest Bedroom You’ll Ever See
Upon first glance at this listing in Celina, Texas in the Dallas area, you see an unassuming house decorated for Christmas. It is very similar to other homes on the street that are for sale, even with the same bump out on the railing above the staircase. This owner used...
Shorthorn
Downtown Arlington prepares for 19th annual Holiday Lights Parade
The Holiday Lights Parade returns to downtown Arlington Saturday Dec. 10 for friends and family to camp along the parade route and enjoy the sounds of the season. According to the Holiday Lights Parade’s website, the first tree lighting was in 1993 at City Hall where a musical review was staged on the steps. The first annual Star-Telegram Parade of Light was held in 2002, when UTA students Brandon Wheat and Misty Aguero served as the parades’ grand marshals.
dallasexpress.com
JCPenney Plans New Local HQ
Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
fox4news.com
PHOTOS: Major Fair Park renovation plans, including the Cotton Bowl, revealed
DALLAS - Fair Park revealed images of major planned renovations, including an overhaul of the Cotton Bowl. The classic stadium is just one of six projects planned after Dallas voters passed Proposition A in November. The bill is expected to raise $300 million toward revitalizing Fair Park. "We've shown, for...
Fall foliage peaks around Dallas-Fort Worth
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Driving around North Texas, you have probably seen it. Gorgeous fall foliage is taking over the metroplex, but it wasn't exactly a sight many were expecting. Earlier this fall, the Texas A&M Forest Service predicted this year DFW would see muted fall colors due to the struggling effects of drought, but that's certainly not the case. So what happened? Brett Johnson, an urban biologist for the City of Dallas says it took a certain combination of factors to create the blanket of colors. "The last week or so we have just had some spectacular colors being seen in our trees,"...
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria opens to-go location in Frisco
Grimaldi's Pizzeria To-Go serves traditional coal brick-oven pizza, salads and calzones. (Courtesy Grimaldi's Pizzeria) A new pizzeria offering carryout and delivery only is now open at Frisco’s Kitchen United Mix, located at 9506 SH 121. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria To-Go serves salads, pizzas, calzones and desserts from its new location. Customers can place an order for carryout or delivery via the pizzeria’s app or website or via Kitchen United’s website.
fortworthreport.org
Winter break is coming for Fort Worth students. Here’s when it starts and ends.
Students across Fort Worth are counting down the days. Yes, for Christmas and other holidays. But also for the start of their two-week winter break. Unsure of when the break starts for your school district? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Still Struggles for Demolition of Valley View Mall
If the city of Dallas has its way, the husk of Valley View Center Mall will be demolished and cleared by the end of July. City Hall has had enough of the ruins, which have become a magnet for vandals and urban explorers. A YouTube video last month showed the world how easy it was to get into what’s left of the mall—which is basically the food court and the entrance to the shuttered and abandoned AMC Theater—and how Valley View’s walls are now a canvas for spray paint and its floors are covered with smashed glass.
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
