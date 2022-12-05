Read full article on original website
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies and Qualys
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP and Qualys, Inc. QLYS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2025577/3-security-stocks-to-buy-amid-robust-industry-trends. The Zacks Security industry is benefiting from solid demand for cybersecurity offerings as well as the heightening need for secure networks...
3 Tech Stocks With Impressive Dividend Growth
When thinking of dividends, common sectors that come to the minds of many include utilities, finance, and consumer staples. However, it could surprise some that several technology companies also reward their investors handsomely. Technology stocks are generally not targeted by income-focused investors, as it’s common for these companies to utilize...
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Merck (MRK) Is Up 2.36% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
Daily Dividend Report: BMY,ZTS,PFE,MDT,VICI
Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-seven cents per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023. This quarterly dividend represents a 5.6% increase over last year's quarterly dividend rate of fifty-four cents per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2023 is $2.28 per share. This marks the fourteenth consecutive fiscal year that the company has increased its dividend and the 91st consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.
PH vs. NDSN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors with an interest in Manufacturing - General Industrial stocks have likely encountered both Parker-Hannifin (PH) and Nordson (NDSN). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $94.52, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had...
Notable Friday Option Activity: STX, WBA, ORCL
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 9,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 911,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,490 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $18.49, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
Wintrust Financial and Camping World have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 8, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Wintrust Financial WTFC as the Bull of the Day and Camping World CWH as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Old Second Bancorp OSBC, BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP and S&T Bancorp STBA.
SSUMY or ITT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and ITT (ITT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.16, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.55%...
Wendy's (WEN) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Wendy's (WEN). Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Wendy's due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $250.10, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the electrical products...
Estee Lauder (EL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Estee Lauder (EL) closed the most recent trading day at $240.41, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Autodesk (ADSK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this design software company have returned -0.7%, compared to the...
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Ryder System’s R efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
