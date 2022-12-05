ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: No rain this afternoon and maybe even we’ll see the sun; rain does return tonight and tomorrow

No more rain in the forecast for today in Central Arkansas and we expect to see some sunshine too. Temperatures will warm to at least the mid-60s. The rain will come back tonight around Midnight and continue in waves through tomorrow. Heavy rain at times is possible along with some thunderstorms, but no severe storms are expected.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy Next Few Days

A series of storm systems will keep Arkansas’ weather unsettled through the middle of next week. Mostly cloudy to cloudy through Thursday with showers and isolated thunderstorms, some with locally heavy rainfall, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. After a dry Friday, the weekend will start...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain continues Wednesday

TODAY: Light to moderate rain continues across Arkansas today. Temperatures start this morning in the upper 60s and will actually cool throughout the day, dropping into the mid 50s by this afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: The heaviest rain will shift to northern Arkansas tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms could return to Arkansas next week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another round of storms could return to Arkansas next week. After quiet weather on Sunday, warm and humid air will surge back into Arkansas on Monday and Monday night. This will set the stage for thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday across Arkansas. Some of these...
ARKANSAS STATE
Bring Me The News

Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?

As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: After Saturday, a Wet Week Ahead

A cold front will swing through the state late tonight and early Saturday with a few showers followed by clearing skies and cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s and 50s. An upper level disturbance will bring areas of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet in the higher terrain, Sunday...
ARKANSAS STATE

