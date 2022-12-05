Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A Break from the Rain…Briefly
High pressure will bring a break from the rain to end the work week but yet another storm system will ensure a wet start to the weekend. Another “rain break” is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday with highs around 60. A strong cold front is expected...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain in South AR this morning; rain statewide tomorrow.
While the rain is in South Arkansas this morning, Central Arkansas does have a small chance this morning. There is some fog too. Central and South Arkansas have a Dense Fog Advisory until 8 AM. While this afternoon should be free of rain, rain and some thunderstorms (non-severe) return tonight...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: No rain this afternoon and maybe even we’ll see the sun; rain does return tonight and tomorrow
No more rain in the forecast for today in Central Arkansas and we expect to see some sunshine too. Temperatures will warm to at least the mid-60s. The rain will come back tonight around Midnight and continue in waves through tomorrow. Heavy rain at times is possible along with some thunderstorms, but no severe storms are expected.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: We start our day with more fog and rain
Central Arkansas is foggy this morning and there is a Dense Fog Advisory until 9 AM. As the rain chance picks up during the morning hours the fog will likely thin out. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s today. Rain and fog are likely again tonight, but will end...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Most Active Meteor Shower of 2022 Peaks December 14
Little Rock missed out on the Lunar Occultation of Mars December 7 due to rain and clouds, and the same could happen for arguably the best meteor shower of the year – the Geminids. The Geminids Meteor Shower typically produces 100-105 meteors per hour, according to NASA. A waning...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy Next Few Days
A series of storm systems will keep Arkansas’ weather unsettled through the middle of next week. Mostly cloudy to cloudy through Thursday with showers and isolated thunderstorms, some with locally heavy rainfall, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. After a dry Friday, the weekend will start...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain continues Wednesday
TODAY: Light to moderate rain continues across Arkansas today. Temperatures start this morning in the upper 60s and will actually cool throughout the day, dropping into the mid 50s by this afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. TONIGHT: The heaviest rain will shift to northern Arkansas tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures...
BREAKING: East Texas May See a Tornado Outbreak on Tuesday
There is something that you don't see very often in the latest long-range forecast from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma...and it's not a good thing. Take a look at this forecast map for Tuesday, December 13. The brown shaded patch represents an area where there is a 30% chance...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Some rain possible this afternoon; a lot more expected tonight and tomorrow
The chance of rain is low early this afternoon, but it will start to increase late and especially as the evening arrives. Temperatures will continue to warm, and possibly even 70° in Little Rock. Steady rain will develop for the overnight hours and the start of our Wednesday That...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Growing potential for severe weather next week
It's getting to the time of the year when we are always watching out for our next round of severe weather. Right now, it looks like the next round of strong thunderstorms will arrive early next week.
KATV
Severe storms could return to Arkansas next week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Another round of storms could return to Arkansas next week. After quiet weather on Sunday, warm and humid air will surge back into Arkansas on Monday and Monday night. This will set the stage for thunderstorms late Monday into Tuesday across Arkansas. Some of these...
Arkansas Department of Transportation prepares for winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — The saying "it takes a team" has proven to be true for the Arkansas Department of Transportation Strike Team. “[There are] 90 members or so of the strike team,” said ARDOT Spokesperson Dave Parker. “A collection of people, primarily maintenance workers statewide, who their primary...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
What Are the Chances of Having a White Christmas in Arkansas?
As it gets closer to Christmas Day we all dream of a white Christmas but in the state of Arkansas such an occurrence is rare but you can never rule out the possibility. So, if we do get any snow at all in Arkansas it's more than likely to happen in January or February such as in February 2021 when we were hit with a record amount of snowfall that was so bad it shut down the power grid in our neighboring state Texas. Besides the very frigid record, and low temperatures snow stayed on the ground for weeks, and it snowed twice during the week if I remember correctly.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: After Saturday, a Wet Week Ahead
A cold front will swing through the state late tonight and early Saturday with a few showers followed by clearing skies and cooler afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s and 50s. An upper level disturbance will bring areas of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet in the higher terrain, Sunday...
What Are The Chances of A White Christmas In Missouri This Year?
The National Weather Service office in Kansas City is already getting questions about whether we'll see a white Christmas this year. While they can't look in a crystal ball and tell us exactly what the weather will be on Christmas, it's not looking all that good this year. While the...
Coy’s Southern Eats stops by Arkansas Today
Clay Caffey and Tracy Manning Brown stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about Coy's Southern Eats.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Light showers warm and breezy this afternoon; cold returns tomorrow
With a chance of off and on light showers temperatures will warm to the upper 50s this afternoon and continue to rise this evening into the 60s. The warmest part of Friday will likely be right before Midnight when Little Rock may reach its high temperature of 64°. Light...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Comments / 0