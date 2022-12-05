Dr. Eric Geisler became the Director of Medical Services for Serenity Lane in August of 2016. He is certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM). Before Serenity Lane, Dr. Geisler managed his own family practice clinic in the Thurston area of Springfield for more than 20 years. During that period he maintained privileges at both Mckenzie Willamette Hospital and PeaceHealth facilities. He had been on staff at Serenity Lane for more than five years and became Board Certified in Addiction Medicine in 2014. Dr. Geisler is responsible for overseeing the medical staff at Serenity Lane and providing medical care to patients at our residential facility in Coburg, Oregon. Click here for more information about Serenity Lane.

