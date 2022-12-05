ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Serenity Lane

Dr. Eric Geisler became the Director of Medical Services for Serenity Lane in August of 2016. He is certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM). Before Serenity Lane, Dr. Geisler managed his own family practice clinic in the Thurston area of Springfield for more than 20 years. During that period he maintained privileges at both Mckenzie Willamette Hospital and PeaceHealth facilities. He had been on staff at Serenity Lane for more than five years and became Board Certified in Addiction Medicine in 2014. Dr. Geisler is responsible for overseeing the medical staff at Serenity Lane and providing medical care to patients at our residential facility in Coburg, Oregon. Click here for more information about Serenity Lane.
COBURG, OR
KATU.com

Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy