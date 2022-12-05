Read full article on original website
Dr. Eric Geisler became the Director of Medical Services for Serenity Lane in August of 2016. He is certified by the American Board of Addiction Medicine (ABAM). Before Serenity Lane, Dr. Geisler managed his own family practice clinic in the Thurston area of Springfield for more than 20 years. During that period he maintained privileges at both Mckenzie Willamette Hospital and PeaceHealth facilities. He had been on staff at Serenity Lane for more than five years and became Board Certified in Addiction Medicine in 2014. Dr. Geisler is responsible for overseeing the medical staff at Serenity Lane and providing medical care to patients at our residential facility in Coburg, Oregon. Click here for more information about Serenity Lane.
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
Family of 5 stranded in the snow overnight while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A family of 5 was rescued by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after they were stranded in the snow overnight while looking for the perfect Christmas tree. On Sunday MCSO deputies were called to assist the family, who were stranded the day before in several...
Police identify Oregon man found dead on rural Lane County road, death ruled homicide
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Investigators identified a 37-year-old man who was found dead along a rural road off Highway 126 in Lane County, ruling his death as a homicide. The man was found November 20 in the woods near Wacker Point Road, also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road. Authorities...
Springfield K9 Kirby apprehends car robbery suspect hiding under home's barbeque
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An armed car robbery suspect was apprehended in Springfield with the help of K9 Kirby after the suspect tried to flee from police through the yards of several homes. In a press release, Springfield Police say the man approached a coffee shop employee in the 800...
Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator
EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
Jonathan Smith named Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year; 19 Beavers earn all-conference honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — As the countdown to the beginning of bowl season continues, the Pac-12 announced their all-conference honors Tuesday. Oregon State dominated the list with 19 players making the cut, headlined by their coach. In Jonathan Smith’s 5th year as the head coach at his alma mater, he...
