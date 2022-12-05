Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
Fair Isle Christmas Ornament Knitting Pattern
I love knit ornaments (and will be sharing a bunch in the coming days!) because they are quick to knit, a great way to show off your hobby in your decor, and they make great gifts/tags/additions to gift bags. They’re also a great way to play with different knitting techniques,...
Recycled Crafts
Winter Baby Layout with Free Sketch
Mari used a FREE sketch from Page Maps as a guide to crate her sweet Winter Baby Layout. This tall page has a long vertical border with two photos on the left side, a place for journaling on the center right, the title over top and a fun polar bear embellishment below.
Recycled Crafts
Tips and Tricks for Stamping Winter Scene Cards
I love creating little scenes on my cards, it’s probably my go to when stamping. One of the Queens of making scenes is Sandy Allnock, I find her cards so inspirational and she’s so generous with her tutorials and ideas. She’s sharing a new video full of tips and tricks to stamp out wonderful scenes for winter and Christmas cards using stamps from Colorado Stamp Company.
Recycled Crafts
Gingerbread House Cross Stitch Pattern
This gingerbread house cross stitch pattern from Anchor is so cute, and it would be great to stitch for Christmas or general winter decor. It uses six colors of floss and is worked on 14 count fabric. It measures 71 by 59 stitches, or about 5 by 4.25 inches. You...
Recycled Crafts
Fruity Leg Warmers a Quick Gift to Knit
If you’re still looking for some quick and easy gift knitting projects, or a sweet little something to make for yourself for the cold season, these fruity leg warmers from My Poppet are a great choice. They’re fruity because the yarn used is a self-striping yarn inspired by fruit...
12-Year-Old Dying Dog Eats McDonald’s Cheeseburger for the Last Time and Bids Her Four Legged Friends Goodbye
Emmie Nielsen, 23, infamous TikToker shared her last moments with Molly, her pet dog. The heartbreaking video went viral with over 3 million views and 24.6k comments. Pet owners filled the comment section with emotions as they sympathize with Emmie on her loss.
Recycled Crafts
How to make modern style Christmas trees out of recycled sweaters
When you’re pulling out your sweaters this season and you find some that you aren’t going put back in your wardrobe don’t throw them away. You can transform them into a forest of Christmas trees perfect to decorate for Christmas. Pop on over to the blog Find it Make it Love it for the step by step tutorial on how to make easy recycled sweater Christmas trees. And hey if you want to get fancy you can add all sorts of bling to these babies!
Recycled Crafts
Rainbow Snowmen Shaker Card
I love the non-traditional color scheme on this wonderful Snowman Card from Marine! She used rainbow striped pattern paper and a rainbow of colors all around her little scenes. This fun card is also a shaker card with several of the snowmen having a shaker element behind them. Visit the...
Recycled Crafts
Tall Christmas Layout with Unique Stamped Title
I love the mix of fonts Kerri used for the title on her Tall Christmas Layout! She combined stamped letters, numbers and greenery stamped with Distress Inks, there’s also typing to create a unique title and journaling section at the bottom of the page. Over top are 4 photos in a grid and a little stamped label sticking out.
Recycled Crafts
Kids Robe Free Sewing Pattern
A snuggly soft robe makes a great gift for kids! Robes are easy enough for a beginner to sew. Heather Handmade has a tutorial and free pattern you can use. You can personalize the fabric to your child’s personality so they have a robe they truly love. The free pattern comes in child sizes 3-10. Go to Heather Handmade for the free sewing pattern.
Recycled Crafts
Video Tutorial – Log Cabin Christmas Tree Skirt
Tasha Noel’s whimsical Pixie Noel collection comes to life in this delightful log cabin block tutorial from Missouri Star Quilt Company! You can turn your winter decor into a Pixie Noel-themed masterpiece by following Deonn Stott’s Log Cabin Tree pattern. This Missouri Star Quilt Company project is suitable for beginners as well as experienced blockmakers. It is also suitable for quilting!
Recycled Crafts
December Daily Album
Ali Edwards is doing a December Daily album for the Holidays this year. Her album design has lots of acetate and vellum for see through layers, pocket pages, daily countdown layouts, shaker pages, loads of ribbon, felt, shaped pages and lots more. She’s sharing tons of photos of her layouts...
Recycled Crafts
13 DIY Christmas Holiday Stockings You Can Quilt
This Christmas roundup is for making your own DIY quilted Christmas Stockings. I have included both paid and free Christmas stocking patterns. For many families, the tradition of filling up a stocking at Christmas time is something that is very special and cherished. It’s a time to share some laughs, stories, and love with those we care about most. But why is this tradition so important? Many families believe that the tradition of filling up a stocking comes from the Bible. In the Bible, Christmas is called the “Day of Gift Giving.” On this day, Jesus was born, and his birth was a sign of hope for the world. So, for many families, Christmas is all about giving and sharing.
Recycled Crafts
Figgy Pudding Christmas Ornament
Figgy pudding isn’t a holiday tradition where I am from, but I know it’s a traditional must have for a lot of people. If you don’t have a real figgy pudding, or just want to commemorate your love for them on the tree, you need this figgy pudding Christmas ornament.
Recycled Crafts
Tatting Pattern – Back and Forth Snowflake
Tatting Pattern – For this Snowflake Christmas Tatting Pattern You need to be an experienced tatter to be able to follow this pattern, as it does not include any basic tatting instruction. This is an intermediate to advanced level, two-shuttle pattern in PDF format. Although it may be tatted...
Recycled Crafts
Happy Hanukkah Card
I love the mix of metallic silver and deep blue on this elegant Happy Hanukkah card from Kristina Werner! She used an embossing diffuser from Tim Holtz which leaves a flat space when you emboss with an embossing folder so you can add your sentiment. She heat embossed her sentiment in silver embossing powder and also added some around the edges too.
Recycled Crafts
Better Off Thread (Embroidery Mystery Book 10)
In the ninth installment of the series from the national bestselling author of The Stitching Hour. , Santa finds himself in a stitch of difficulty…. Marcy is hard at work at her needlework store, the Seven-Year Stitch, assisting clients in creating handcrafted decorations. Despite the holiday rush, she can’t say no when her buddy Captain Moe begs for her assistance—especially since the favor is to play the elf to his Santa for sick children at a nearby hospital. Despite her absurd attire, Marcy enjoys spreading joy—that is, until the hospital’s administrator is found slain. Better off Thread.
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Quilt Block
This free tutorial features a Christmas Candles quilt block that can be used as a wall decoration, mini quilt, table topper or cushion cover. It’s a quick project suitable for an advanced beginner and is also scrap-friendly.
14 Screenshots Of Older People Who Created Unintentionally Hilarious Christmas Greetings
They've certainly got the spirit!!
Comments / 0