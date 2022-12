TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.

