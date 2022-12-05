Read full article on original website
Post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 bump in Minnesota, but RSV and flu hospitalizations down
Unfortunately, it does appear that we are experiencing a post-Thanksgiving bump here in Minnesota. Whether that bump turns into a more significant surge remains to be seen, but the increase is on top of other stressors hospitals are facing, RSV and flu in particular. There is some encouraging data this week on that front, however. Hospitalizations for both RSV and flu are down from the previous week, by about 25 percent and 11 percent, respectively.
Heirlooms and communal ancestry: The ceramics of Chotsani Elaine Dean
Standing in her Minneapolis studio, artist Chotsani Elaine Dean picks up an antique glass bottle. Examining the amber vessel, she runs her fingers across its raised Clorox letters, then sets it down among a dozen more. She calls them her new obsession. “I would say the bleach bottles scare me...
St. Paul’s Hmong Cultural Center celebrates 30 years
For 30 years, the Hmong Cultural Center in St. Paul has been educating visitors about the history of Minnesota’s Hmong community. On Thursday, the center commemorates its three decades with a celebration. The Hmong first began coming to Minnesota as refugees in the mid-1970s. According to Wilder Research’s Minnesota...
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train coming to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train is back and will be making eight stops in Minnesota. From Dec. 11-13, the locomotive will stop in Winona, Wabasha, Hastings, Cottage Grove, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley, and Minneapolis. The holiday tradition returns for the first in-person cross-continent...
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
What hot drinks get you through cold Minnesota winters?
Here at MPR News, we have nothing against coffeehouse chains. (Shoutout to the one in the St. Paul skyway that has fueled many, many hours of radio.) But we also know there's more to the season than pumpkin spice lattes and peppermint mochas. So we tapped some small businesses and friends to tell us about their favorite hot drinks, and we’re sharing the hand-warming love.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
Snow southeast Friday; milder, snow showers Saturday and a larger developing storm next week
Snow will continue into midday across southeastern Minnesota with afternoon highs climbing into the 30s and 20s Friday. Snow showers are possible statewide Saturday. A large storm develops early next week. Morning snow southern Minnesota Friday. Snow will continue Friday morning for portions of southern Minnesota, wrapping up early in...
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to students
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. We can all benefit from reading positive news during the festive season.
Hilton Minneapolis to be sold at foreclosure auction
MINNEAPOLIS -- The largest hotel in Minneapolis will be up for auction in January following its foreclosure.A Hennepin County judge ordered a foreclosure auction for Hilton Minneapolis on South Marquette Avenue in April 2021 as many businesses struggled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE: Hospitality Minnesota unveils COVID-19 relief planThe 826-room hotel will be sold to the highest cash bidder at a public auction at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 13.
New Twin Cities home helps women heal after domestic violence
Comfort Dondo’s home is dedicated to women everywhere. “I wanted a place where women could walk in and say, ‘Everything has been designed with me in mind’,” she said. There are five bedrooms, two kitchens, and intentional decorations chosen by the women living in each of...
Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed in two Minnesota House races confirm that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching his...
Social Security tax cut splits Minnesota DFLers
A fresh crop of Minnesota DFL lawmakers took to social media Tuesday to push back against their own leaders, insisting that they’d fight to exempt all Social Security income from state taxes once they take office. It was the first sign of tension among a new DFL Senate majority...
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
Top upcoming holiday shows, performances across Minnesota
Minnesota offers up a riot of Holiday events this time of year. There will always be dependable local classics, such as the Guthrie’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which has been a Twin Cities tradition for approaching 50 years. And there are newer traditions, such as “A...
